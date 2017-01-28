Dave Rose closed in on his 300th victory at BYU when he notched win No. 299 in Saturday’s 85-77 win over Loyola Marymount in the Marriott Center.

While the Cougars have struggled on the road, they’re 12-1 at home in a year that could be called a frustrating rebuilding season for Rose.

The inconsistency of this squad has been frustrating to watch in losses to Utah Valley, San Diego, Pacific and Santa Clara. But to a guy who counts, the overall consistency of Rose is impressive. Keith Nellesen calls for perspective.

Rose has coached 11 consecutive 20-game winners in his BYU tenure, and he’s got big-time support from the program’s biggest donors like Nellesen, CEO of NUVI, a company this week named Utah County’s “Business of the Year” by The Daily Herald.

Nellesen wrote checks that helped build BYU’s new basketball practice facilities adjacent to the Marriott Center. He also made a major contribution to Utah Valley for the Wolverine practice building. Pay the freight, the opinion carries weight.

The level to which Rose has produced impresses Nellesen, and he’s got Rose’s back all the way. He feels this way despite sniping by some and the Mount Everest that remains to be climbed in order to get a sniff at the NCAA Tournament.

“I don’t know if there is anybody out there who is better for BYU right now than Rose,” said Nellesen. “He is the perfect coach for BYU.”

Nellesen said BYU is a unique place in ways most people know and some ways very few know or understand.

“In order to win consistently at the level he coaches, you have to be a unique coach and understand what to do each year and not allow the uniqueness and limitations of BYU to get in the way.

“To win at the level he’s done, he’s one of the best. The moment he says, ‘hey, you know, I want to go somewhere else,’ he’ll have lists of schools interested. That he’s decided to stay and build a program is a big thing for BYU.”

Aside from wins and losses, coaching a player of the year like Jimmer Fredette and recruiting to a unique pool that has to fit is all part of the BYU challenge. But Nellesen says a deep look at the “program building” aspect of the Rose era gives a peek into what’s really solidified the brand.

As the ultimate insider with access because of his financial stake, Nellesen said the practice facility is a watermark achievement for the program at a school that doesn’t divvy out building projects without a lot of political capital. BYU got its facility right after chief rival Utah opened its Ute basketball facility complete with office fireplaces for coaches.

When Rose took the BYU job, it did not have one scholarship endowed. “Most may not know this,” said Nellesen. Today, all 13 scholarships are endowed for the future, which is a significant cost and budgetary achievement for the health of the program moving forward. Rose got that done.

“I just think that is an amazing accomplishment at a school like BYU. I honestly don’t think there is anyone like him out there.”

Nellesen said any other school in America can say they really like a recruit, like what he can do, and sell him to that school. But BYU has to make a decision if that player will be a fit — regardless of skill levels.

After losing seniors Kyle Collinsworth, Chase Fischer and Nate Austin, freshman sensation Zac Seljaas’ unexpected decision to go on missionary service left Rose only one player with significant starter minutes this season, sophomore Nick Emery, before Corbin Kaufusi finished playing football, said Nellesen.

He pointed out TJ Haws was in France six months ago, returned, got married, enrolled in college for the first time and tried to get in shape. “He’s been asked to do something neither top LDS athletes Jabari Parker or Frank Jackson did — not play for two years out of high school and come in and carry a load without the cushion of upperclassmen.”

Before watching Saturday’s BYU game, Nellesen saw Kentucky coach John Calipari on TV talking about his freshman-laden Wildcat team. “You have to let them fail fast,” said Calipari. “You have no idea what freshmen will do. You let them go a little, let them fail and learn.”

Calipari’s words rang true to Nellesen because Rose is working with talented but green experience and chemistry, juggling playing time, searching for combinations and consistency.

“It’s got to be a matter of patience, for not only Rose but players and fans. This is how BYU does things and it is very unusual. That’s why Rose is the right man for the job. He’s worked through this time and time again, and this is his youngest team by far.”

The Cougars took care of LMU as expected Saturday night, returning home from a disappointing showing in a loss to Santa Clara, a team Rose had never lost to since the Cougars joined the WCC in 2010.

Hand-wringing naturally ensued.

But Nellesen isn’t worried or panicked. And when folks who write multimillion-dollar checks are in protective mode over Rose and what he’s doing with BYU basketball?

Well, it’s a big deal.