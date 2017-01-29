Donald Trump is now president of the United States. Our entire political landscape has been up-ended and our understanding of the causes of this unprecedented event is still minimal. So, instead of analyzing this event I would simply like to make a plea to Pres. Donald Trump. Mr. Trump, many have contended that your campaign was divisive, nativist and, in some instances, racist. Many argue that possible and potential conflicts of interest, not to mention numerous personal scandals, make you unfit to serve as the leader of the free world. And to be honest, I’m likely to agree with them.

However, Mr. Trump, although you may believe quite differently, I don’t inherently dislike you. I don’t have anything personally against you. What’s more, I even want you to succeed. You see, Mr. Trump, our futures — yours and ours — are now inextricably tied together for at least four years. Your successes are our successes, your failures our failures. Mr. Trump, I implore you to not divide an already fractured country with personal vendettas and grudges. As a young citizen of this country, I’m relying on you to ensure that America continues forward, and that we continue to lead the free world with the moral authority this age requires. I urge you to respect this sacred office, and discharge your duties ever looking toward the future —creating the world you want for your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Adam Stevenson

Purcellville, Virginia