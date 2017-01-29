Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) is a buyer/producer/transporter/retailer of electrical power. In a regulated market, RMP produces at low cost, sells at higher price. There are limits on the profit margin between incurred costs and billed charges. If RMP serves as expected and committed, then RMP has a right to fairly charge for that service. If RMP's system stands by with capacity, even without consumption, RMP has a right to charge for establishing and securing that standby capacity.

If a third-party solar producer has excess beyond its local need, RMP with its monopoly distribution can be reasonably directed to buy and move that power into its market, but the solar producer cannot expect RMP to pay more than the wholesale value of its own displaced production (or other available product) for a bit of solar power. For a small-scale solar producer to expect more than the above is (choose one) "rent (subsidy) seeking," "price gouging," "eating at the public trough," "theft," call it what you will.

The adage still stands: "solar is free, but coal and gas are cheaper." Solar technology is getting better, but for a long time, it has taken more resource (energy and other inputs) to produce solar power than the solar facility could recover in 20 years. You can see that reflected in the economic nature of solar undertakings.

With low-cost energy, even our poor have come to live better than the kings of yesteryear. Don't ruin it.

Lew Wilson

Salt Lake City