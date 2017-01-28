SALT LAKE CITY — Utah center David Collette made all but one of his seven shots from the field as the Utes topped Oregon State 86-78 in the Huntsman Center.

Collette finished with 13 points. He has reached double-figure scoring in all 11 games he has played for Utah since transferring from Utah State.

The junior returned to action this week after missing road games at Washington State and Washington while undergoing concussion protocol.

“I’m feeling good,” Collette said. “I got everything taken care of with my head — feeling better, so there’s nothing wrong.”

Collette explained that he had concussion-like symptoms last week including headaches. So he just had to wait for it to clear.

There was a chance he was going to play in Utah’s 94-72 win over Washington in Seattle on Jan. 21. A flight was booked for Friday night and Saturday morning.

“It was just all dependent on how I felt (and) how the doctors felt,” Collette said. “So we decided it would be best to give me a couple of more days.”

Collette added that he was feeling pretty good over the weekend. He scored 10 points in Thursday’s 73-67 loss to 10th-ranked Oregon.

FIRST START: Senior swingman Gabe Bealer made his first Utah start in place of freshman Devon Daniels on Saturday. Daniels entered the game with 17:17 to play in the first quarter. He wound up with nine points and three steals in 24 minutes of action. Bealer was scoreless in 11 minutes of play.

Coach Larry Krystkowiak said Daniels had a hard time telling time on a couple of things the Utes did for team events. He was tardy for them.

EXTRA STUFF: The attendance was 13,115. … Utah’s bench outscored Oregon State’s reserves 36-10. … It was the Utes’ annual "Cancer Awareness" game complete with a “Teddy Bear Toss” at halftime. … Utah’s next home games are Feb. 9 against Washington State and Feb. 11 against Washington.