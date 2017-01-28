PROVO — National Signing Day is quickly approaching, and Kalani Sitake made sure to try and make one final impression with key recruits.

BYU's head football coach addressed the crowd at halftime of the BYU-Loyola Marymount game Saturday night at the Marriott Center, giving thanks to the fans and sending a shoutout to the recruits in the building, hoping to cement their commitment.

Sitake also shared a few thoughts about the late LaVell Edwards, the Hall of Fame former BYU coach and Sitake's coach when he played for the Cougars, who died on Dec. 29.