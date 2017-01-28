But live and learn. I’ve always said it’s important to take advantage of lessons. Nobody would have been more disappointed with a (bad) outcome.

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah never trailed in Saturday’s 86-78 win over Oregon State in the Huntsman Center. It doesn’t mean, however, that the Utes kept their collective foot on the accelerator from start to finish.

Utah led by 28 with 8:05 left to play, but found itself in a six-point battle in the final 22 seconds.

Mass substitutions early in the half put reserves on the floor. In the closing two minutes, though, the Utes put starters Kyle Kuzma, David Collette, Lorenzo Bonam and JoJo Zamora back in the game — along with Devon Daniels.

“Obviously if I had it to do over again I would have done it in a little different fashion,” said Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak. “I had a sense that the game was under control and it kind of turned into a perfect storm.”

Krystkowiak explained that he was trying not to have any injuries when he pulled his starters. The coach also noted it was an opportunity to get a lot of guys on the squad that work really hard all the week into the game.

In retrospect, Krystkowiak said he might have waited until the final media timeout to do so.

“But live and learn. I’ve always said it’s important to take advantage of lessons. Nobody would have been more disappointed with a (bad) outcome,” Krystkowiak continued. “I wasn’t trying to disrespect anybody, anything. I apologize if anybody was offended because the game got too close.”

Krystkowiak added that he notched up a little bit of a lesson in his mind and was excited that the Utes got a win.

Utah improved to 15-6 overall and 6-3 in Pac-12 play with the victory. Oregon State, meanwhile, fell to 4-18 and 0-9.

Kuzma topped the Utes with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Collette chipped in 13 points. Zamora and Parker Van Dyke wound up with 11 apiece. Ten players scored for Utah, nine grabbed rebounds and seven were credited with assists.

Collette got the Utes off to a strong start. The junior center scored the first four points of the game and the team’s opening six as things quickly became lopsided. An 8-2 lead swelled to a 30-15 advantage less than 12 minutes into the contest.

Six players scored in the pivotal stretch, led by nine from Kuzma.

“That is what we want to do,” Collete said. “We have had a few (games) where we don’t start too good and we don’t want to start in a hole.”

Utah held a 42-30 lead at halftime. Kuzma paced the effort with 11 points and six rebounds. The Utes outscored the Beavers 22-10 in the paint. They shot 59.3 percent from the field while holding the visitors to 40 percent accuracy. “I was really enthused at halftime,” Krystkowiak said. “I just kind of challenged them to play harder and get things crisper and tightened up. We came out in the second half, and I thought we took care of business pretty well.”

The Utes needed just over seven minutes to double their halftime lead to 24 points. As the game entered its final nine minutes, the margin had swelled to 28 twice.

Oregon State whittled it down to 10 with 2:13 remaining and drew as close as six in the final minute. Stephen Thompson Jr. had a game-high 30 points for the Beavers. Teammate JaQuon McLaughlin netted 22.

“I was really surprised that they came back,” Zamora said. “But I kind of figured that was going to happen because throughout the whole game we were kind of taking the foot off the pedal. Even like in the first half, we weren’t really playing with energy. So it all came back to haunt us.”

Despite the scare, the Utes reached the midway point of Pac-12 play with a win.

Utah is on the road next week. The Utes are at California on Thursday (7 p.m., Pac-12 Network) and at Stanford on Saturday (2:30 p.m., FS1).

