SALT LAKE CITY — The six-game winning streak seems like a long time ago for the Utah Jazz.

The Jazz lost for the third time in four games since their season-best spurt, falling 102-95 Saturday to a Memphis Grizzlies team that simply outmanned them on their own home court.

Utah simply didn’t have an answer for the Memphis trio of Zach Randolph (28 points, nine rebounds), All-Star center Marc Gasol (18 points, five assists and four rebounds) and Mike Conley (23 points).

“Those three guys were terrific tonight,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “They were men. They were really, really good.”

It didn’t help the Jazz’s cause that they had to play without Derrick Favors. He was a late scratch.

“After he warmed up, we just felt like he didn’t have life,” Snyder said, “and we decided to rest him.”

Considering the Grizzlies’ gritty style of play, this wasn’t an ideal game to be without Favors.

“We missed his physicality as much as anything. He’s another presence against a team like Memphis,” Snyder said. “Boris (Diaw) fought like crazy, Trey Lyles fought. We went small at some point because we thought we could try to stretch them and play a little differently.”

Nothing the Jazz did seemed to work for more than short stretches.

“They just made it tough for us all night long,” Jazz point guard George Hill said.

Even so, Utah had its chances to pull this one out, but Gordon Hayward missed a short, late jumper that would’ve made it a three-point game. Hill (wild shot thinking he was fouled) and Rudy Gobert (a bizarre coast-to-coast attempt) also faltered down the stretch when the Jazz needed something to spark a strong finish.

Hayward had a rough go, shooting only 4 for 13 for 14 points, Hill had an uncharacteristic three turnovers and Lyles put up a scoring goose egg while filling in for Favors as a starter.

Snyder gave plenty of kudos to this Grizzlies squad, which at 28-21 is only 1.5 games behind fifth-place Utah (30-19).

“I think they were really mentally tough,” Snyder said. “They were able to sustain their defense and their discipline throughout the course of the game.”

Snyder wasn’t so kind to his players, who played like they need the three days off they’re about to get after playing six games in nine nights.

“We were not a good defensive team tonight,” Snyder lamented. “If we’re going to play defense like that, we’re not going to win many games. When we can’t get a stop then it makes it harder for us on the other end.”

On a bright note, Rodney Hood scored 20 points while hitting 4 of 6 3-pointers. Alec Burks came of the bench to provide a season-high 15 points, although he also had five of the Jazz’s 13 turnovers.

“I’m still trying to work my way back, trying to get back all the way healthy,” Hood said after his second game back following a five-game absence due to a hyperextended right knee. “I’m just battling trying to give my team what I can.”

The Jazz had the ball while trailing 97-92 with two minutes remaining, but Utah had four straight scoreless possessions while Memphis rebuilt its lead to nine with under a minute remaining.

“They played tougher than us in the game. I think that’s what it came down to,” Diaw said. “It was a neck to neck game, but they did play tougher than we did.”

JAZZ NOTES: Gobert, who leads the NBA with 125 blocks, swatted one shot against Memphis. The Stifle Tower has now blocked a shot in a league-leading 46 games and tied Sixers center Joel Embiid for the longest active streak (18). … Coaches from both teams again wore bow ties in honor of former NBA Coaches Association president Michael H. Goldberg, who recently passed away. … Utah doesn’t play again until hosting Milwaukee on Wednesday.