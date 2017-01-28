PROVO — It was fitting that Kalani Sitake addressed the crowd at halftime of Saturday's BYU-Loyola Marymount game at the Marriott Center.

That's because at times this basketball game resembled a football game.

LMU's physical play led to a contest that featured 50 fouls, 69 free-throw attempts and plenty of stoppages in play.

But the Cougars were able to grind out an 85-77 victory over the Lions before a crowd of 15,189.

“It’s hard when a team is that physical and the game is stopping and going. It’s hard to get into a rhythm a little bit,” said guard TJ Haws, who scored 19 points. “But we did a good job of pushing it when we had opportunities. We had times when it came and went but overall it was a good effort from our team tonight.”

For BYU, there were some positive numbers, such as the 53 percent shooting from the field and forward Eric Mika’s 27 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

On the other hand, there were some not-so-good numbers for the Cougars, including 23 turnovers and 63 percent shooting (28 of 44) from the free-throw line.

“It was a pretty physical game. They were really aggressive on both ends of the floor,” BYU coach Dave Rose said of LMU. “There were times when we were a little bit hesitant and turned the ball over quite a few times. It was more of a reactionary game. It wasn’t a game where you could dictate to them because they were so aggressive and always trying to make plays on the ball and knocking that thing around.”

BYU improved to 16-7 overall and 7-3 in West Coast Conference play. LMU fell to 10-11 and 3-6.

Santa Clara was physical when it defeated the Cougars Thursday night, and LMU displayed its own version of physical play Saturday.

“This was a lot different. This was way out from the basket,” Rose said. “They were really quick and aggressive. … Probably a strategy teams have seen playing against us. We’ll probably see more of it.”

The Lions were led by Buay Tuach’s 21 points while Brandon Brown and Steven Haney added 17 apiece. Nick Emery scored 11 and Yoeli Childs chipped in 10 for the Cougars.

Turnovers continue to haunt BYU. The Cougars had 18 against Santa Clara in addition to the 23 against LMU.

“I’ve always felt like if guys are aggressive and they feel like they have freedom to make a play that we can handle turnovers pretty well,” Rose said. “We can handle those aggressive, trapping kind of defenses. Maybe we have some type of disconnect. Guys maybe feel like they need to pull it out or when they do attack, they don’t feel like they have the freedom to make a play. We’ve got to address it, see what guys are thinking and move on from there.”

BYU made its first seven shots of the game and 10 of its first 12. The Cougars rolled to a 30-20 lead with a little less than nine minutes remaining in the first half.

During the remainder of the half, the Cougars turned the ball over several times and allowed the Lions to take the lead, 40-39, with less than a minute remaining.

BYU ended the half with four straight points to go up 43-40 at intermission.

“In the first half we weren’t quite there. We had runs where we did a good job and we looked like us,” Mika said. “But then we didn’t have that constant energy that we needed and we let them sneak back into it a couple of times. In the second half, I thought we did a good job of staying focused the entire time. Obviously, we still turned it over and we had mistakes, which is normal. But we responded well to the physicality and we got to the line and we were sharing the ball.”

The Cougars led by as many as 16 in the second half but the Lions kept things relatively close throughout.

“For the most part we attacked pretty well and besides the turnovers and shooting 60 percent from the line," Rose said, "I thought it was a pretty good win for our guys.”

BYU hosts No. 3 Gonzaga, which has a perfect 22-0 record overall, Thursday (9 p.m. MST, ESPN2).