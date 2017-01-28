WEST JORDAN — A 26-year-old man has been arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail in connection with an incident involving a 5-year-old boy at the West Jordan Library Wednesday afternoon.

Troy Michael Sickler, 26, faces possible charges of sexual abuse of a child and child kidnapping, first-degree felonies.

Police said the man followed the child into the restroom, where police say the abuse occurred.

West Jordan police released video images of the man, which helped lead to his arrest, according to officer J.C. Holt.