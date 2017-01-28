Despite 20-plus points from Cassie Broadhead and Makenzi Pulsipher, BYU fell to LMU, 77-74, in overtime on Saturday at the Gersten Pavilion.

"We lost the game tonight in the first half," BYU head coach Jeff Judkins said. "We didn't come out with the intensity we needed. We needed to execute better. There are some things we need to work on to get better offensively and defensively."

With 4.1 seconds to go in regulation, Broadhead hit two free throws to tie the game at 63-all to force overtime.

LMU (10-11, 5-5) opened overtime with a three-point play by Jackie Johnson, taking the 66-63 lead. Kristine Nielson then answered with a trey to tie the game at 66.

The Lions extended their lead to three, 71-68, with 2:26 left. BYU (13-8, 7-3) then cut the lead to one, 71-70, with 1:58 on the clock.

On the next LMU possession, Andee Velasco drove to the hoop and scored to give the Lions the three-point advantage. With 53 seconds left, Broadhead got fouled on the 3-point attempt. The junior made all three free throws to close the gap to one, 75-74.

LMU then missed four-straight free throws, giving BYU the opportunity to take the lead with 18.6 seconds left. A Broadhead layup was then blocked, forcing the Cougars to foul the Tigers with eight seconds to go.

Leslie Lopez-Wood made both free throws to seal the win for the Lions.

Broadhead finished the game with a game-high 25 points, while Pulsipher had 20 points. Fifteen of Pulsipher’s points came from behind the arc.

The Cougars started the game on a 4-0 run backed by finishes from Broadhead and Nielson. With 4:44 to go in the first quarter, LMU tied the game 6-all.

Teams then traded baskets throughout the final four minutes of the quarter, with BYU going into the second quarter down three, 18-15.

BYU cut into the LMU advantage, 20-18, as Brenna Chase nailed a deep 3-pointer. Broadhead tied the game at 26-all as the New York native drove to the basket and finished in the lane.

Johnson extended the LMU lead to five, 34-29, as she finished in the paint. BYU took the five-point deficit into halftime.

The Lions pulled ahead by nine, 38-29, coming out of the halftime break. On the next Cougars possession, Pulsipher converted the contested 3-pointer and got fouled. The senior made the free throw to cut the LMU lead to six, 38-32.

Pulsipher then made two more consecutive 3-point field goals, cutting the Lion lead to one, 42-41. LMU took the 45-41 lead into the fourth quarter.

Converting the three-point play, Kalani Purcell brought the Cougars within one, 47-46, with 8:52 to go in the contest. Broadhead then made back-to-back buckets, giving BYU the 50-47 advantage.

LMU retook the lead, 55-53, on a 3-pointer by Velasco. Broadhead then answered back with a trey of her own to put BYU on top 56-55. The Lions then went on a 5-0 run to take the four-point, 60-56 lead with 2:46 to go.

The Cougars responded, cutting the lead to two, 63-61, as Pulsipher drained a 3-pointer with 1:27 left.

BYU women’s basketball next travels to Spokane, Washington, to take on Gonzaga on Thursday. The teams tip off at 7 p.m. MST. The game will be broadcast on BYU Radio – Sirius XM 143. Viewers can also stream the game on theW.tv. Live links can be found on the BYU women’s basketball schedule page.