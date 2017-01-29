President Donald Trump and the Utah Legislature have a few things in common. Both just finished a full week of governance, endured protests and complained loudly about various elements of the federal government. We offer our insights into the legislative and presidential blastoffs.

Across the country (and even in some foreign nations), protesters — mostly women — rallied to protest the election of Trump. The Utah Capitol hosted what may have been the largest protest in its history on the Legislature’s opening day. Will these demonstrations have any real impact?

Pignanelli: "Communicating a passionate response to world events is no longer limited to protests and rallies.”— Rosalind Wiseman

Love it or hate it, welcome to the Era of Trump. His tweets and sound bites elicit huge crowds of supporters and even more detractors. Experts are dissecting all the opposing demonstrations. Will these extraordinary turnouts mirror the success of the tea party in influencing elections and national policies? Or are they another version of Occupy Wall Street and will just fade away?

For us Utah Capitol Hill veterans, demonstrations are an interesting element of lawmaking. All agree, Monday's protest was bigger than most, despite the snow. Political rallies are remembered for their singular causes (i.e. the gay-rights rally, bikers protesting helmet laws, tea party activists, mothers for clean air, etc.) Because this event did not have one specific message, it will be remembered for its size and source of emotion — disgust with Trump. Thus, any immediate impact on policymaking is limited.

Our nation was founded by protest, and last week's activities are part of this great heritage. But I recommend consideration of warmer electronic alternatives in bad weather. Snow blemishes the signs and pink hats.

Webb: I’m sure protesting was therapeutic and liberating. But catharsis isn’t necessarily progress. So let’s see if the protesters can turn outrage into votes and legislative wins. The tea party uprising produced dramatic results in the 2010 and 2014 elections. The “forgotten man” voters did it in 2016. Can outraged liberals do the same? Protesting for the sake of protesting doesn’t change anything.

One of the challenges Trump haters face is that the Trump phenomenon isn’t just Trump. It’s important to remember that Republicans have been winning up and down the ballot for the last eight years. Republicans netted more than 1,000 legislative, gubernatorial and congressional seats in Barack Obama’s two terms. With or without Trump, the country would have turned in a conservative direction.

So how did Trump do in his first week as president?

Pignanelli: The candidate who defied expectations is now the president who defies traditions. For Trump supporters, the last 10 days were bliss, as he fulfilled many campaign promises with executive orders. Trump refuses to provide details (i.e. replacing Obamacare, funding the wall, etc.), but where is the fun in that? His shrewd stratagems continue. The outrageous allegation of fraudulent voters shifted media attention away from his actions and created more confusion. During all this excitement, he schmoozed with Republican and Democratic leaders of Congress. Trump is not a moving target — he is a game changer.

Webb: Golly. The guy actually meant what he said — and that has driven the Washington establishment, especially the traditional news media, to apoplexy. Trump is moving rapidly on substantive issues related to immigration, energy, national security and more. Do-nothing Washington might actually do something.

Unfortunately, Trump continues to step on his own message and get sidetracked on silly issues like crowd sizes, voter fraud and torture, emboldening his detractors and giving them ammunition to delegitimize him. Still, since Trump breaks all the political rules, here’s a new rule to keep in mind: Don’t underestimate Donald Trump. Despite his deep flaws, he’s ushering in a new era in Washington.

The Legislature convened last Monday and Gov. Gary Herbert delivered his State of the State on Wednesday. So how did Herbert and the Legislature do in the session’s first week?

Pignanelli: Herbert articulated the traditional values held by Utahns. But the mention of changes to alcohol policies and taxation on internet purchases reflect the changing dynamics in the state. In the response, Democrats urged greater action for clean air and education funding. The real obstacle to legislative efficiency, however, will not be partisan bickering but the record number of bills.

Webb: The first week of action showed that Utah’s governor and Legislature are almost giddy over the prospects of the Trump administration overturning Obama-era environmental regulations and land policies. However, I’m not sure Trump has any ideological sympathy for balanced federalism. He talks about returning power to the people, but I haven’t seen evidence he’s willing to give up power so states can have more.

On the key issue of education, I haven’t heard on Capitol Hill a true clarion-call, go-for-broke, game-changing effort to revitalize our schools and colleges with reform and funding. I heard, “We’re doing pretty darn good and we need to do better and we’re going to hunt around for more money.” Not exactly a rousing call to action. Clearly, the Our Schools Now ballot initiative needs to go forward.