Sue Crapo, right, and her granddaughter, Macy Flint, 5, were among hundreds of Utah volunteers who came together Saturday to produce reusable feminine hygiene kits to be given to girls and women in developing countries. The Days for Girls International event, conducted at Davis High School in Kaysville, was organized by Kaysville Rotary. Last year's service project the effort drew more than 1,000 volunteers who produced 385 kits.

Email: marjorie@deseretnews.com