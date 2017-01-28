Fresh off its first dual-meet victory of the season, Utah State’s gymnastics team is looking to make it two straight this weekend when it travels to the Granite State to take on New Hampshire on Sunday, Jan. 29, in Durham, New Hampshire.

The meet, which is being held at Lundholm Gymnasium, is slated to begin at 11 a.m. MT, and be streamed live online. Additionally, live scores will be available online. Fans can also follow the USU gymnastics social media outlets for meet updates.

This is the Aggies’ first trip to the East Coast since the 2010 campaign when Utah State placed third with a team score of 191.650 at the New Hampshire quad meet. The host Wildcats finished first with a 195.000, while Ball State took second with a 192.850 and Yale rounded out the field with a 186.525.

“We’re all really excited to get out there,” sophomore Emily Briones said. “I’ve never been to New Hampshire, so I’m pretty excited. I know the flight might be a little long, but it’s always a fun time to get closer with each other for those long road trips. But, we’re excited and we just want to hit 24-for-24 and keep it rolling.”

Utah State leaves for New Hampshire on Saturday and will return home after the meet.

“Basically, we’ll get there, go to bed, get up, compete, get on the plane and come home,” said fourth-year head coach Nadalie Walsh. “I don’t think it’ll be much of challenge other than we just need to make sure that we’re resting when we get there, rest the next morning and then go do the job that they are there to do.”

The Aggies are 4-1 overall and 1-0 in Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference action following a 195.300-195.200 victory over in-state rival BYU on Jan. 20, in Provo. Sophomore Madison Ward led the way for the Aggies as she captured the floor title for the third-consecutive meet with a career-high 9.900. Additionally, the sophomore from Rexburg, Idaho, tied for first on bars with a personal-best 9.825.

“This week in practice we worked a lot on cleaning up skills,” said senior Bailey McIntire, when asked what USU needs to do to carry the momentum over from its last two meets to Sunday’s competition. “We’re excited, like we always are, but we’re a lot sharper and we’re just more prepared in that way. So, it’ll just keep hitting, hitting, hitting, but with better and better scores."

Utah State is 155-165-1 all-time in dual meets and notched its first dual-meet victory with a 140.700-109.200 win over Weber State on Jan. 21, 1978. Furthermore, the Aggies need just one more win to record their 500th in school history.

Utah State leads the all-time series with New Hampshire, 3-1, including a 196.025-193.825 victory over the Wildcats on March 4, 2016, at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

“We’re just going to keep seeing scores for each routine slowly increase because they’re able to have the mental capacity now to not only go out and be like ‘I need to make my routine,’ but ‘I need to do it and do it really well,’” Walsh said. “We changed a little bit of practice this week of just giving them a break from routines – just working, only cleaning. And, cleaning up the skills is going to transfer into the routine. They’re going to feel good and when they feel good, they do good."

The Wildcats are 6-1 on the season and come into the meet fresh off sweeping a home tri-meet against Pittsburgh and Southern Connecticut. New Hampshire recorded a 195.425 to finish first, tallying season-best scores on vault (48.925), bars (48.700) and floor (49.075).