SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority is urging people planning to attend the Utah Jazz or University of Utah basketball games Saturday to find alternative transportation while crews continue to restore power to the rail system in the downtown area.

Overhead wires were apparently damaged by a power surge Friday night. Wires failed at 350 S. Main and 150 S. 400 West in Salt Lake City.

UTA repair crews worked throughout the day Saturday. There is no danger to the public, UTA officials say.

Bus bridges remain in place to assist passengers. TRAX service is unavailable to many Salt Lake stations, and bus service is limited.

For updates, go to a href="https://twitter.com/RideUTA">@RideUTA.