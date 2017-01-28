In a stellar performance, the BYU women's tennis team opened the 2017 season with a 7-0 home victory over Weber State on Saturday at the indoor tennis courts.

"Today we really played a great match," BYU head coach Lauren Jones-Spencer said. "The girls worked through the first match jitters really well and we were able to incorporate what we've been doing in practice into our matches. That's a really good sign for us."

The Cougars came out fast winning two doubles matches to take an early 1-0 lead. At third doubles, senior Natella Nabieva and freshman Polina Malykh finished first after a 6-2 win over Weber State's Emily Tanner and Devi Hasan. At second doubles, senior Mayci Jones and freshman Kate Cusick clinched for the Cougars with a 6-2 finish over the Wildcat's Morgan Dickason and Dominique Beauvais. On court one, senior Savannah Ware-Avina and freshman Samantha Smith fell to Weber State's Tereza Pilzova and Caitlin Herb, 6-5 (7-4).

Holding the advantage, BYU continued the momentum into singles play with wins on every court. BYU jumped out to a 3-0 advantage after Malykh defeated Beauvais, 6-1, 6-2, at fourth singles, and Ware-Avina recorded an equally dominant performance with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Dickason at third singles. Jones, playing at first singles, finished off the Wildcats with a 6-0, 6-1 win against Pilzova to clinch the match for BYU.

On court two, Nabieva fell behind 5-0 in the first set but battled back to beat Herb, 7-5, 6-2. The Cougars finished out the match with wins at the No. 5 and No. 6 slots with Smith winning 6-0, 6-3 over Hasan and Cusick beating Tanner, 6-2, 6-2.

BYU will host Missouri on Saturday, Feb. 3, at 11 a.m. MSTm at the BYU indoor tennis courts. Admission is free to the public, and free pizza will be provided.