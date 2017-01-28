Eltoro Allen, 5-10, 195, Elk Grove, California, running back, as a sophomore at Riverside City College, he rushed for 1,001 yards and eight TDs on 149 carries for a 10-2 Tiger team.

Roman Andrus, 6-4, 280, El Dorado Hills, California, a one-time BYU Cougar, Andrus comes to USU via Snow Community College, where he spent the 2016 season.

Heneli Avendano, 6-0, 300, Sandy, Utah, center, the Jordan Beetdigger plans to serve an LDS mission, and also hopes to possibly spend some time on the Aggie defensive line.

Robert Castaneda, 6-5, 305, Round Rock, Texas, offensive guard, an all-region selection last year at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa, Castaneda spent his freshman season at Texas Tech.

Henry Colombi, 6-3, 190, Hollywood, Florida, quarterback, a dual-threat QB, he was slowed by an injury to his throwing (right) shoulder during his senior year.

Louy Compton, 6-2, 200, Waterford, Michigan, linebacker, a JUCO recruit out of Ellsworth Community College in Iowa, he racked up 60 tackles last season, including 13.5 sacks.

Preston Curtis, 5-11, 185, Salt Lake City, Utah, wide receiver, returned missionary rushed for 1,042 yards on 87 carries and caught 15 passes for 475 more as a senior at East High in 2013.

Alfred Edwards, 6-7, 290, Redlands, California, offensive tackle, originally committed to Nevada, he ditched the Wolf Pack for the Aggies last week.

Jamaal Evans, 6-3, 205, Las Vegas, Nevada, quarterback, while he rushed for more than 600 yards and threw for more than 2,000 as a senior, Evans is coming to USU as an athlete and will likely play either safety or wide receiver.

John Fakahafua, 6-1, 200, Salt Lake City, Utah, wide receiver, a 2013 graduate of East High, he put up big numbers as a junior and senior before leaving on an LDS mission.

Andre Grayson, 5-9, 155, Rancho Cucamona, California, cornerback committed to Utah State last week without making an official visit.

Jarrod Green, 6-0, 165, Elk Grove, California, safety, he totaled 53 tackles and two interceptions last season at Cosumnes High School.

Jonathan Hagee, 6-0, 160, Plainfield, Indiana, kicker, he served as a punter and placekicker as a senior, averaging nearly 36 yards per punt while connecting on seven of nine field-goal attempts and all 44 PATs.

Zahodri Jackson, 5-10, 165, Sarasota, California, cornerback, he helped lead Riverview High School to a 9-2 record last season.

Harris Lachance, 6-7, 225, Herriman, Utah, defensive end, part of USU's 2015 signing class, he racked up 60 tackles and four sacks for Herriman High School before leaving on an LDS mission.

Daniel Langi, 6-0, 225, South Jordan, Utah, linebacker, the 5A state champion Bingham Miner (103 tackles as a senior) will finally get to play for the Aggies after originally committing in 2015.

Savon Scarver, 6-0, 187, Las Vegas, Nevada, wide receiver, the favorite target of fellow Aggie commit Jamaal Evans, he caught 43 passes for 946 yards and eight TDs.

Josh Sterzer, 6-3, 220, Taylorsville, Utah, defensive end, after leading the Taylorsville Warriors in tackles (72), tackles for loss (22) and sacks (11) last year, he plans to serve an LDS mission before suiting up for the Aggies.

Suliasi Tamaivena, 6-2, 225, Kirkland, Washington, was headed to Washington State in 2016 but is now coming to Logan after totaling 81 tackles and nine sacks at Mt. San Antonio Community College in 2015.

Carson Terrell, 6-5, 235, Lehi, Utah, tight end, rated as the state's No. 1 TE prospect, he chose USU over UCLA and Oregon State after catching 57 passes for 837 yards and eight TDs for the Pioneers in 2016.

Nami Tuitu'u, 6-3, 270, Mesa, Arizona, offensive guard, a product of the same school that produced former Aggie and current Green Bay Packer linebacker Kyler Fackrell, his prep coach last year was Vai Sikahema's brother, Kap.

Ismael Vaifoou, 6-3, 200, Salt Lake City, Utah, linebacker, the Highland High School standout totaled 38 tackles, including four sacks, last year for the Rams.

Kyle Van Leeuwen, 5-10, 180, Provo, Utah, wide receiver, following in the footsteps of older brothers/Aggie receivers Travis and Zach, he caught 42 passes for 903 yards and 18 TDs last year at Timpview High School.