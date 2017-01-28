• A complete list of Utah football's verbal commits for the 2017 recruiting class

SALT LAKE CITY — College football recruiting expert Dan Sorensen, publisher of UteZone.com, says there are plenty of reasons for Utah fans to be optimistic. He credits head coach Kyle Whittingham and his staff for filling some big needs and doing so in a big way.

The Utes have secured 14 recruiting commitments as Wednesday’s National Signing Day approaches. Sorensen said the current class ranks about 40th in the nation. However, if the Utes are able to secure signatures from everyone they want, it could put them on the cusp of the top 25.

“This year is the most four-star recruits I’ve ever seen Utah land,” said Sorensen, who added that more could be added as things wind down.

Four-star commitments include cornerback Javelin Guidry (Vista Murrieta HS, California), linebacker Marquise Blair (Dodge City CC, Kansas), safety Corrion Ballard (Blinn College, Texas), wide receiver Tyquez Hampton (El Dorado HS, Texas), cornerback Tareke Lewis (Riverside CC, California) and cornerback Jaylon Johnson (Central HS East Campus, California).

Utah’s other eight commitments are all three stars in the Scout.com system. Those players include running back T.J. Green (Chandler HS, Arizona), safety Devin Lloyd (Otay Ranch HS, California), offensive tackle Jordan Agasiva (Pima CC, Arizona), offensive guard Orlando Umana (Grant Union HS, California), offensive tackle Michael Richardson (American Fork HS), wide receiver Jaylen Dixon (Lone Star HS, Texas), quarterback Jason Shelley (Lone Star HS, Texas) and defensive tackle John Penisini (Snow College).

“They’ve done a really good job of reloading and filling a lot of needs,” said Sorensen, who noted that the program has historically also done a great job of developing players.

Sorensen estimates that there were still 17 prospects still on the recruiting radar as of Saturday morning. Headlining those who had yet to commit is Bingham High School’s Jay Tufele. The 6-foot-3, 297-pound defensive tackle is considered a five-star recruit by Scout.com. His final choices reportedly include Utah, BYU, Michigan, Ohio State and USC.

Tufele is making his official recruiting visit to the Utes this weekend.

“He’s the top guy,” Sorensen said.

Utah is also after a trio of wide receivers — Bryan Thompson (Rancho Verde HS, California), Kevaughn Dingle (Miami Carol City HS, Florida) and Reggie Roberson (Horn HS, Texas).

Others to watch include offensive/defensive lineman Nick Ford (San Pedro HS, California), linebacker Daniel Green (Madison HS, Oregon) and defensive end Kelle Sanders (River Ridge HS, Washington), a Washington State commit who made a visit to Utah last weekend.

Three defensive linemen from Hawaii, who will all likely be sign-and-sends planning to serve LDS Church missions, are also in the mix for Utah. Miki Suguturaga (Punahou HS), Aliki Vimahi (Kahuku HS) and Mo Unutoa HS) were on official visits this weekend.

The Utes are also recruiting a handful of in-state players likely to serve missions before playing college football. The group includes safety Taniela Pututau (Cottonwood HS), defensive end Jordan Lolohea (East HS), defensive end Alden Tofa (West Jordan HS) and defensive end Lorenzo Fauatea (Hunter HS).

“There’s a lot of guys still on the board,” Sorensen said. “A lot of things that can happen.”

Sorensen estimates that the class, in terms of guys that will contribute next year, is going to be somewhere in the range of 18-21. He anticipates there also be a handful of sign-and-sends.

Email: dirk@deseretnews.com

Twitter: @DirkFacer