PROVO — On the night of Jan. 6, 2017, there was a public memorial for LaVell Edwards at the Utah Valley Convention Center. It was attended by an impressive group of former players, coaches, athletic directors, staff assistants and friends and the general public. The program consisted of LaVell’s family, former player Robbie Bosco, singer Dallyn Bayles and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve. It was the perfect memorial, well-documented in the media, for a perfect coach.

With the passing of LaVell, there was enormous interest to attend his funeral. Few places were large enough to hold that type of gathering and it was decided to hold three separate events to honor LaVell’s wonderful life and contribution to society. Brian Santiago, a BYU associate athletic director who was also serving as the bishop of Edwards’ ward in Provo, helped Patti Edwards and her family put together the right combination of events that would allow as many people as possible to pay their respects.

After the public memorial was finished the next event was the BYU football players reunion. The focus of this article is this reunion of players, coaches, administrators and staff who came from all over the country at their own expense to be with their football family.

By the time Patti Edwards drove from the Convention Center to the Cougar Room at LaVell Edwards stadium where the reunion was held, it was overflowing. The room is the home of Cougar Club luncheons and BYU team parties. It will hold 500 people for a big meeting. When Patti walked through the doors it was completely packed, wall to wall, with most of the people standing, although there were tables set up for people to sit down and eat great food provided by Magleby’s.

Patti was ushered to the front of the room where she took the microphone for a few minutes to thank the BYU football family which spanned five decades. Her love for that family was exactly what we felt from LaVell. She wanted everyone to know that she was putting them down as honorary pallbearers. Her emotions were tender. She was so grateful for the overwhelming demonstration of love happening right in front of her eyes. She gave all of LaVell's former, current and future BYU players her blessings.

Tom Holmoe, the Cougars' athletic director and one of five former BYU AD’s in the room, shared his thoughts about LaVell and the love that we all felt. He specifically mentioned the BYU football family as a Band of Brothers that Bronco (Mendenhall) used to refer to. And Band of Brothers is exactly the right description to describe the feeling in that room. From the back of the room looking through five decades of men and women — some gray, some bald — who poured their hearts and talents out for LaVell and his school, the feeling was too much to take in.

Kalani Sitake, one of LaVell’s players and current BYU head football coach, also spoke. He also addressed the love that we all felt. He has the unique ability to radiate that same love that LaVell had and shared that with all of us. Kalani was the voice for that football family and consistently captured what everyone was feeling in the room that night.

Bronco and most of his Virginia coaching staff were there mingling with everyone. Kyle Whittingham, his brothers and most of his Ute staff were there talking with everyone as well. What a cool sight for everyone to see and what a perfect tribute to the man who we were there to honor. There was nothing awkward about anyone being there. At all. It was family.

Andy Reid, the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs who had a first-round bye which allowed Reid to attend, was standing there with his wife, talking and laughing with old friends and taking photos with new ones. The fact that he was there, in the middle of a playoff run, was not lost on anyone in that room.

Various members of LaVell’s coaching staffs from years gone by were there. To see them all together was incredible. Norm Chow, Ken Schmidt, Tom Ramage, Lance Reynolds, Barry Lamb, Brian Mitchell and Chris Pella were hugging former players. In a phone call the day before Roger French let us know how he would have loved to be there but couldn’t because of health issues.

The list of players in that room spanned All-Americans and Super Bowl MVPs to the most humble walk-on and everyone in between. When you are at home with family you don’t need an invitation to talk to each other. The same was true for that room full of brothers. It didn’t matter if it was Jim McMahon or Steve Young, Leon White or Glen Kozlowski — we were family. It was as welcome and ordinary to walk up and hug someone you had never met, but maybe heard of or watched play.

And again, it was standing room only. To move five feet in any direction meant hugging and laughing with another 10 guys. It was nearly impossible to cover any ground because you didn’t want to pass anyone up. The five decades of players melted into one team. Just looking around the room your eyes could hardly believe the number of faces and personalities that meant so much to this BYU football world.

It was a sobering sight because of the sheer love being shared and the smiles in every direction. Not just the love, but the catching up, the renewing, the reunion and the forgiveness. Players who had not seen coaches for many years and who may have had strong, and even contentious, feelings toward one another were finally catching up and those feelings were being addressed through hugs and tears. The weight of worry and the burden of resentment and the psychology of the generations was just melting in full view of each other. The roof of that room seemed ready to blow off because it couldn’t contain all of the love that was there. How else to describe a scene that would never happen again. Everyone there knew that the group of people in that room to show love for LaVell would never assemble again.

How do you describe a room jam-packed with your favorite people, I mean wall to wall, laughing and hugging? How do you capture the image of Eddie Stinnett hugging Vai Sikahema in one slice of your vision, and in the very next slice see Hans Olsen bear-hugging Setema Gali? Then in another slice you catch Jason Walker snatching a photo with Andy Reid. Move another inch and Cory Cook is talking with Frank Christensen, while in another turn there are the Doman boys making everyone smile. It was like that for four hours: 360 degrees of love.

When things started to wind down at midnight there was a realization that you only visited with a tiny fraction of the guys that you wanted to see. No wonder heaven is for eternity, that night showed how fast time flies and how many good people there are to see, and how impossible it is to do it all here on this planet.

Great coaches know how to bring a bunch of individuals from different backgrounds and locations together to become a team. That night was a reflection of LaVell’s great ability to bring people together. His gift of loving everyone was on display. But now people were loving each other like he loved us. Even if for that one night, it was somehow different. It was a feeling much greater than usual. It was special. LaVell loved the Polynesian and African American and Caucasian player all the same. He loved our families and remembered all of their names. Our mothers and fathers, our wives and kids. What a gift! That same love was demonstrated all night. The Band of Brothers, from different places, races and backgrounds, were one — exactly how LaVell would have wanted it.

The next day was the funeral for LaVell which was also well documented in the media. It was packed with players, coaches and friends. His funeral was a family funeral. His greatest team through the years was always his own family. As players, we were all adopted, but his family knew they were the loves of his life. Patti was always mentioned with LaVell. They were a package deal and they were always together. The same love that was at the previous events was again on full display. Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, Sen. Orrin Hatch, LDS Church leaders, includiing Elder Oaks and President Eyring, were all there to remember LaVell and help put an exclamation point on his remarkable life.

A seal of approval.

A final farewell.

The greatest tribute that can be said about LaVell is that he was honest and true to himself and what he stood for, until his last breath. Everyone knew he was a Mormon. Every player and colleague knew he was committed to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. But he never wore that on his sleeve in a way that drove people away. He lived a life as a disciple of Christ. All the way to his last moments he stayed consistent to his consistent life.

The day before he passed away I sat next to Robbie Bosco and Lee Johnson at the foot of his bed saying goodbye, and he was still perfectly LaVell. He was not any different. His sense of humor was still one of his greatest gifts. As we watched him pick up the phone and say goodbye to Jim McMahon for the final time there was a tangible feeling that we were on sacred ground. To understand LaVell was to know just how much he loved his players. All of us players, as imperfect as we were, were his football players, and we were loved by one perfect coach.

Goodbye, Coach ... until we meet again!

Sincerely,

Chad Lewis, part of BYU football's Band of Brothers.