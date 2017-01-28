Sometimes, fresh blood is good. Everybody's excited. It's an opportunity for a lot of people to open the eyes of the staff and show them what you can bring to this team.

CARSON, Calif. — Sixteen years ago, when Bruce Arena first coached the United States' national soccer team, Nick Rimando spent his first game with the squad sitting on the bench in Mexico City's Estadio Azteca and watching Kasey Keller perform in goal during a 1-0 loss to Mexico in World Cup qualifying.

Now, in Arena's second stint as the team's coach, Rimando has perhaps his best chance to seize the position Keller once held.

Real Salt Lake's veteran goalkeeper likely will start against Serbia on Sunday at San Diego's Qualcomm Stadium in the first of two friendlies that will conclude the annual January camp. Jamaica will provide the opposition in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Friday night in the Americans' last game before World Cup qualifying resumes in late March.

Sunday's match marks Arena's first in his quest to rebuild a team ravaged by inconsistency and discouragement. Many blamed Juergen Klinsmann, whom Arena replaced in November, for creating such conditions.

"Right now, we're in the phases of learning how to be a team, being compact and finding our identity," Rimando said. "We have to find out how we're going to play. The biggest thing is about becoming a team, getting back to that winning mentality and being hard to play against."

Arena's presence also means a second chance to make a first impression.

"Sometimes, fresh blood is good," Rimando said. "Everybody's excited. It's an opportunity for a lot of people to open the eyes of the staff and show them what you can bring to this team."

Two factors help Rimando's cause. One is career excellence. At 37, Rimando holds Major League Soccer's career records for appearances, victories, shutouts and saves on penalty kicks. In the process, he played in five MLS All-Star Games and won two MLS Cups — including Real's only one in 2009.

In that year's final, Rimando stopped two shots in a penalty-kick shootout that ensued when Real and the Los Angeles Galaxy failed to resolve a 1-1 tie after overtime. After Rimando made his second save, Robbie Russell converted on the following shot to give Real the championship and Rimando the award as the game's most valuable player.

"He's the greatest goalkeeper in MLS history. His longevity and his records and his numbers speak for themselves," goalkeeper Tim Howard told the MLS website. Howard started for the United States in the past two World Cups and represented the country more than any other goalkeeper.

The second factor is a rare lack of depth in the nets. Howard, who will turn 38 in March, will be inactive at least until that month after tearing a groin muscle in qualifying against Mexico in November. Brad Guzan, Howard's primary backup, lost his starting position at Middlesbrough in England's Premier League and will try to regain one with Atlanta United when he arrives in July. The remaining goalkeepers in camp own just six international appearances combined.

"We have a void there," said goalkeeping coach Matt Reis, who played 16 seasons in MLS. "We have a lot of question marks. I think it's the first time in a long time we've had a lot of question marks. We need someone playing at his best, someone who can help us win these qualifiers. That's what we're looking for in every position."

Reis and Rimando used the camp to get re-acquainted. Both played at UCLA, where Rimando as a freshman served as the senior Reis' backup on the Bruins' 1997 NCAA champions.

"I've known Matt for a while, now," Rimando said. "He's really easy to work with. He really knows what he's talking about. We have a good time but we get our work in."

Reis shares the affection.

"He's a great guy to be around and he's a fantastic soccer player," said Reis, who added with wry humor, "he continues to impress even in his old age."

Rimando found himself sitting on Estadio Azteca's bench roughly 18 months after leaving UCLA to turn pro with MLS's now-defunct Miami Fusion. He made his debut for the United States in 2002, when he combined with Howard on a 2-0 shutout of El Salvador. But Rimando thrived under Klinsmann, for whom he made 18 of his 21 international appearances.

In 2013, Rimando won all six of his starts for the United States while recording two shutouts. Five victories came in that year's Gold Cup, including a 1-0 shutout of Panama in the final. The next year, Klinsmann named Rimando as the third-string goalkeeper behind Howard and Guzan for the 2014 World Cup.

"He gave me a lot of confidence," Rimando said. "He gave me another shot with the national team, and I don't think it was handed to me. I worked very hard for it. He always encouraged us to express ourselves on the field and he gave me a lot of freedom."

Real coach Jeff Cassar noticed how Rimando used his freedom during MLS's offseason.

"He's fitter than I have seen him over the last two years," Cassar told the league's website. "Obviously, getting called into the national team was big. I think he's starting to see that this is a very important year and I have seen his preparation level jump up to a different level."

Rimando appears ready to seize the moment, especially since time is becoming less of an ally.

"Is it my last chance? I don't know," he said. "I don't know when my last chance is going to be. But I'm not retiring anytime soon. Obviously, my goal is to be on this national team and to help this team qualify for the World Cup. I know what it takes. I know the players and I know I can contribute to this team."