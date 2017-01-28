WEST VALLEY CITY — Four adults and two juveniles were arrested in connection with a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy in the hospital Thursday.

Kevin Henriquez-Chavarria, 19; Gerson Mursia-Morales, 18; Carlos Valentin, 18; and Juan Jose Espina, 19; as well as two teenagers ages 15 and 16, were arrested by West Valley police officers.

Two are suspected of firing guns, while the other four are "suspects in the altercation that preceded the shooting," according to West Valley police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku.

