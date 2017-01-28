Malia Obama showed up at Sundance this week, and not many people noticed.

The 18-year-old daughter of former President Barack Obama, who set off on vacation a week ago to Palm Springs, visited Park City, Utah, to participate in support of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline, USA Today reported.

https://twitter.com/mercnews/status/825090472200794114

While Obama stopped the pipeline before leaving office, now President Donald Trump changed that with an executive order within the first week of his presidency.

Few people realized Malia came to Utah, until activist Shailene Woodley, who was arrested earlier this year for participating in Standing Rock protests, mentioned her in an interview with DemocracyNow.org.

"It was amazing to see Malia," Woodley told the website. "To witness a human being and a woman coming into her own outside of her family and outside of the attachments that this country has on her, but someone who's willing to participate in democracy because she chooses to, because she recognizes, regardless of her last name, that if she doesn't participate in democracy, there will be no world for her future children."

Malia Obama actually visited a number of screenings while in town. According to Page Six, Malia attended showings of "Rebel in the Rye" — a bio pic about "Catcher in the Rye" author J.D. Salinger.

One Sundance fan asked Malia if she was a movie star, Page Six reported.

Obama is currently interning with movie executive Harvey Weinstein, which is why she's at the film festival, according to Page Six.

She will still attend Harvard in the fall.