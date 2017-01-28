A complete list of Utah State football's verbal commits for the 2017 recruiting class

LOGAN — After going 6-7 in 2015, the Utah State football program seemed to be at a crossroads.

Now, thanks to a 3-9 record in 2016, it seems obvious that the Aggies took a wrong turn at that intersection.

Utah State head coach Matt Wells is desperate to get the program — which had four straight winning seasons from 2011-14 — back on track in 2017. And the former USU quarterback hopes to take the first big step in that direction Wednesday during National Signing Day.

The Aggies, who are slated to open the 2017 season at Wisconsin on Sept. 1, certainly have some holes to fill and other positions in need of an upgrade.

With 2015's leading rusher Devante Mays injured for the majority of the season, the Aggies rushed for just 2,046 yards in 2016 while their opponents ran for 2,440 yards, marking the first time since 2010 that USU has surrendered more rushing yards in a season than they've gained.

Mays is gone, but returning backs Tonny Lindsey, LaJuan Hunt and Justin Hervey, will be running behind a very inexperienced line. USU offensive lineman Austin Stephens, Austin Albrecht, Jude Hockel and Jake Simonich all graduated, along with standout tight end Wyatt Houston.

JUCO transfer Robert Castaneda could provide some immediate help on the O-line. The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Texas native played his freshman year at Texas Tech, but after running into some legal trouble, Castaneda transferred to Ellsworth Community College in Iowa where he was an all-region pick at guard.

The Aggies also received a verbal commitment just over a week ago from Lehi tight end Carson Terrell. One of USU's most-prized recruits, Terrell had offers from UCLA and Oregon State, but decided to come to Logan after catching 57 passes for 837 yards and eight touchdowns for the Pioneers in 2016.

Although the quarterback position seems solid with the return of senior Kent Myers, who has started games since he was a freshman, as well as senior Damion Hobbs and redshirt freshman Jordan Love, Wells has also received a verbal commitment from Henry Colombi.

Slowed by a midseason shoulder sprain to his throwing arm, Colombi had a quieter year at Chaminade-Madonna last year, but he was still rated as one of the Top 10 prep quarterbacks coming out of Florida.

On defense, USU's linebackers corps also had its struggles in 2016 after being decimated by the departure of NFL draftees Kyler Fackrell and Nick Vigil. Two of the stronger performers last season, Anthony Williams and Brock Carmen, have graduated, but the Aggies have already signed inside linebacker Suliasi Tamaivena out of Mt. San Antonio College, along with highly-touted former Bingham Miner Daniel Langi.

A Washington native, Tamaivena was headed for Washington State in 2016, while Langi originally signed with Utah State in 2015. The Aggies also have a verbal commit from Louy Compton, a 6-3, 220-pound outside linebacker who racked up 14.5 sacks at Ellsworth Community College last year.