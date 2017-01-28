Jordan Agasiva, 6-4, 290, Pima CC (Ariz.), offensive tackle, signed in December — already enrolled and in the program.

Corrion Ballard, 6-3, 200, Blinn College (Texas), safety, four-star recruit could fill the void left by the departure of Marcus Williams to the NFL.

Marquise Blair, 6-3, 200, Dodge City CC (Kansas), outside linebacker, earned junior college All-America honors after making 99 tackles.

Jaylen Dixon, 5-10, 160, Frisco, Texas, wide receiver, caught 170 passes for 2,417 yards and 31 touchdowns over the past two seasons.

Nick Ford, 6-5, 282, San Pedro, Calif., defensive lineman, had a very productive senior year — making 56 stops, 24 tackles for loss, 10 sacks,two pass breakups and one forced fumble.

T.J. Green, 5-11, 185, Chandler, Ariz., running back, rushed for 2,267 yards and 35 touchdowns as a senior. Originally committed to Oregon State.

Javelin Guidry, 5-10, 180, Murrieta, Calif., cornerback, four-star recruit had 31 pass breakups and six interceptions as a senior.

Tyquez Hampton, 6-2, 200, El Paso, Texas, wide receiver, graduated early and is already enrolled at Utah. Four-star recruit was originally committed to Washington State.

Jaylon Johnson, 6-2, 185, Fresno, Calif., cornerback, four-star defensive back earned prep All-America recognition and was highly recruited. May make an immediate impact with the Utes.

Tareke Lewis, 6-1, 175, Riverside CC (Calif.), cornerback, four-star recruit was considered one of the nation’s top junior college defensive backs.

Devin Lloyd, 6-4, 210, Chula Vista, Calif., linebacker, de-committed from UNLV and received strong recruiting attention from Utah and Boise State. Played safety in high school.

John Penisini, 6-2, 285, Snow College, defensive tackle, former West Jordan standout committed to the Utes last March.

Taniela Pututau, 6-3, 202, Cottonwood High School, defensive lineman, third brother from the family to sign with Utah. Plans to serve an LDS Church mission before enrolling.

Michael Richardson, 6-5, 260, American Fork, offensive tackle, a big reason why the Cavemen reached the 5A state semifinals last fall.

Jason Shelley, 5-11, 160, Frisco, Texas, quarterback, passed for 2,975 yards and 24 touchdowns as a senior. Rushed for 629 yards and 20 scores.

Bryan Thompson, 6-2, 181, Moreno Valley, Calif., wide receiver, made 135 catches for 2,636 yards and 27 touchdowns over the past two seasons.

Orlando Umana, 6-5, 315, Sacramento, Calif., offensive guard, attends the same high school where Devontae Booker graduated. Received a lot of attention from Pac-12 schools.

Mo Unutoa, 6-5, 280, Kapaa, Hawaii, offensive tackle, son of former BYU standout Morris Unutoa, who played in the National Football League for seven seasons.

Aliki Vimahi, 6-4, 247. Kahuku, Hawaii, defensive end, registered 20.5 tackles, six sacks and recovered a fumble as a senior.