PROVO — In his second recruiting class as BYU’s head coach, Kalani Sitake and his staff have addressed key needs on both defense and offense.

One of those needs is on the defensive line, where the Cougars are transitioning from a 3-4 to a 4-3 alignment.

About a week ago, BYU received a commitment from Bingham High defensive end Langi Tuifua. The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder is listed as a four-star recruit by Scout.com.

"I am really comfortable with that staff and they're all like family to me," Tuifua told Scout.com after he committed during the Polynesian Bowl on Jan. 21. "They've got some really good coaches and I've seen a lot of their style up close. It has been good to see how they develop players. I am closest to (defensive coordinator Ilaisa) Tuiaki and (running backs coach Reno) Mahe and they've been great."

During his career at Bingham High, Tuifua recorded 200 tackles and 35 sacks and is regarded as the best defensive end in the state of Utah.

Tuifua is one of several D-linemen the Cougars are expected to sign on Feb. 1.

Meanwhile, offensive coordinator Ty Detmer has said he wants to restore the prominence of the tight end position at BYU in his offense.

The Cougars have produced 10 All-Americans at that position since 1980 but only one since 2009. It appears Detmer is serious about improving the talent and depth there with four commitments from tight ends in this class.

In this group, there are some familiar names, bloodlines and influences with commits Isaac Rex, Bentley Hanshaw and Donovan Hanna.

Rex is the son of former BYU All-American tight end Byron Rex. Hanshaw is the son of former Cougar and NFL offensive lineman Tim Hanshaw. Bentley Hanshaw attended Moorpark High in California, the same school that produced Dennis Pitta, who became an All-American tight end at BYU in 2008 and 2009.

Hanna, meanwhile, played tight end at American Leadership Academy where he was coached by offensive coordinator and BYU’s all-time winningest quarterback, Max Hall.

And another tight end commit, Joe Tukuafu, played both offense and defense at East High before serving an LDS mission in Argentina. He recently returned home from his mission and enrolled at BYU in January.

Pitta told the Deseret News last summer that he’s hopeful that the Cougars will find athletes who can become the next great tight end at the school.

“That position has been lost a little bit the last few years,” Pitta said. “Hopefully, we can get some players in here that can play that role and be contributors on the offensive side. It will be fun seeing a tight end running around again.”

The tight end room at BYU’s Student Athlete Building is festooned with photos and images of those former tight end stars like Rex, Pitta, Chad Lewis, Chris Smith, Doug Jolley, David Mills and Jonny Harline.

“It’s a constant reminder that (Detmer is) bringing an offense back that features the tight end,” tight ends coach Steve Clark said last fall.