Tanner Baker, 6-5, 225, Allatoona, Georgia, defensive end, is originally from California but finished his prep career in Georgia.

Tyler Batty, 6-5, 220, Payson, Utah, defensive end, is a two-star recruit who also played tight end; plans to serve a mission before enrolling.

Tariq Buchanan, 6-2, 175, Elgin, Texas, cornerback, ran a 22.42 in the 200-meters and he played wide receiver and basketball in high school.

Ben Bywater, 6-3, 205, Salt Lake City, Utah, outside linebacker, suffered a lacerated kidney during a game as a junior at Olympus High.

Keenan Ellis, 6-1, 170, Chula Vista, California, wide receiver, could play either receiver or defensive back at BYU.

Seleti Fevaleaki, 6-2, 250, Corona, California, defensive tackle, previously committed to Utah and Oregon State before choosing BYU.

Paula Finau, 6-4, 330, Wailuku, Hawaii, offensive guard, starred at Baldwin High School and has been a long-time BYU fan.

D’Angelo Gunter, 6-2, 180, San Diego, California, cornerback, chose BYU over Vanderbilt in a late recruiting battle.

Donovan Hanna, 6-5, 230, Queen Creek, Arizona, tight end, played for American Leadership Academy offensive coordinator, and former BYU star quarterback, Max Hall.

Ammon Hannemann, 6-2, 190, Highland, Utah, safety, is the younger brother of BYU defensive back Micah Hannemann.

Bentley Hanshaw, 6-6, 220, Moorpark, California, tight end, is the son of former BYU and NFL offensive lineman Tim Hanshaw and he attended the same high school as former Cougar star tight end Dennis Pitta.

Tongi Langi, 6-2, 180, South Jordan, Utah, safety, is the younger brother of recently graduated Harvey Langi, who played linebacker, defensive line and running back at BYU.

Preston Lewis, 6-2, 225, Highland, Utah, outside linebacker, was a defensive force at Lone Peak High.

Jackson McChesney, 6-0, 170, Highland, Utah, running back, was a first-team all-state selection and is the younger brother of BYU defensive back Austin McChesney.

Ryan Rehkow, 6-4, 190, Veradale, Washington, kicker, is also a punter and plans on serving a mission out of high school.

Isaac Rex, 6-4, 225, San Clemente, California, tight end, is the son of former BYU tight end Byron Rex and was the second commitment from the Class of 2017.

Ula Tolutau, 6-1, 225, Salt Lake City, Utah, running back, committed to Wisconsin in 2014 before serving a mission; ran for 2,465 yards, 31 touchdowns to earn Deseret News Mr. Football honors as a senior.

Langi Tuifua, 6-3, 215, South Jordan, defensive end, is a four-star prospect who was the top-rated defensive end in Utah out of Bingham High.

Joe Tukuafu, 6-4, 235, Salt Lake City, Utah, tight end, was a two-way athlete at East High, where he recorded over 700 receiving yards and had 6.5 sacks.

John Vaka, 6-4, 270, Oakland, California, offensive lineman, is a mid-year transfer who starred for Diablo Valley, where he helped the Vikings average 465.2 yards per game in 2015.

Seth Willis, 6-5, 311, Sandy Hook, Connecticut, offensive tackle, is a rare commitment for BYU from the northeast United States.