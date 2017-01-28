For the second time in less than 24 hours, the University of Utah football program has received a commitment from a player who had previously been pledged to another school.

On Friday, California cornerback Javelin Guidry chose the Utes after once being committed to Houston. On Saturday morning, running back T.J. Green of Chandler High School in Arizona flipped to Utah after previously being pledged to Oregon State.

He announced his decision via Twitter.

Green's commitment is the culmination of an eventful 12 days in his recruiting process. He received a scholarship offer from the Utes on Jan. 15, then visited Utah's campus last weekend.

He announced his decommitment from the Beavers on Jan. 24, leading to his pledge to the Utes on Saturday.

Standing 5-foot-11 and weighing 180 pounds, Green is considered a four-star prospect by Rivals and a three-star prospect by Scout.

He becomes the 14th player to commit to Utah as part of its 2017 recruiting class. He did not immediately return a request seeking additional comment.

Here is his Hudl highlight film.