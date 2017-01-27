The Utah Grizzlies defeated the Tulsa Oilers, 4-2, on Friday night at Maverik Center.

Utah got four goals from four different players as Troy Redmann stopped 27-of-29 shots to improve to 6-3-2-0 on the season.

"I thought we played a solid game from top to bottom. It was great to see again," said head coach and General Manager Tim Branham. "We started the game off real well, with the puck control and the way we controlled the play, as we have done as of late. It was great."

The Grizzlies broke open a 1-0 game with three goals in 4:47 in the first 6:10 of the second period as they scored on the power play and then added two goals 53 seconds apart.

Erik Bradford (one goal, one assist) gave Utah a 1-0 lead as he took a feed from Michael Pelech (two assists) on a three-on-two 11:44 into the first period. Redmann also picked up an assist.

Austen Brassard (two assists) left the puck for Colin Martin (six) who walked in and scored on the backhand to make it 2-0, 1:23 into the middle frame.

Taylor Richart (three), going to the net, made it 3-0 as he tapped in a puck as Brassard and Pelech again got the Grizzlies up ice.

Tim Daly (eight) hammered in a loose puck in front after Bradford and Ralph Cuddemi battled for a puck in the slot that spit out in front.

The Grizzlies outshot Tulsa, 33-29, going 1-7 on the power play and 5-5 on the penalty kill.

“We are doing what it takes to get it done,” said Branham. “Our lineup is great; having Austen Brassard down has helped tremendously and the way Bradford and Cuddemi are playing along with our goaltending. The biggest difference in our defensive play is our commitment level and we are blocking a lot of shots and the number of won battles is great.”