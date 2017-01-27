I just stepped up with confidence and knocked 'em down. You've just gotta go up there with confidence.

BOUNTIFUL — Every kid who's ever bounced a basketball has practiced countless times in his life for just this opportunity, and they've no doubt dreamed of making the most of it.

Tight game ... time running out ... standing at the foul line to shoot free throws with a chance to give their team a victory.

And Adam Funk is certainly one of those kids.

So when the Viewmont High senior stepped to the line in a tight, tense game, with the outcome very much on the line — not once but twice in the final minute — he knew what he had to do. After all, he'd practiced forever for this very opportunity.

And he made that glorious dream come true by hitting 3 of 4 free throws in the final 27.8 seconds, as he and junior guard Josh Mordue took turns coming up with clutch plays down the stretch to help the Vikings grab a 52-49 victory over rival Davis High in a Region 2 boys basketball thriller Friday night.

"I've dreamed about those ever since I was a little kid," Funk said. "I grew up in gyms just shooting free throws all the time, just imagining that play over and over where you've got a big crowd and everyone's into the game, it's a tight game and I've gotta knock these down.

"I just stepped up with confidence and knocked 'em down. You've just gotta go up there with confidence. That's what I always tell these guys — you've gotta be confident, you can't go up there scared or you'll miss 'em right off the bat.

"Free throws, I think, are one of the easiest shots in basketball, and yet one of the hardest shots, too, because you've got all that pressure on you because you're wide open out there and you've gotta knock those down," he said.

The cold-shooting Darts had rallied from a sluggish first-half performance, when they trailed by as many as 14 points, as sophomores Tyson Garff and Brendon Redford joined forced with seniors Ben Rigby and Cade Whicker to ignite a valiant second-half comeback bid.

Davis (12-4, 4-2 Region 2) finally forged in front for the first time all night, 44-43, on two free throws by Redford with 1:08 to go.

Mordue, who was huge off the bench for the Vikings despite playing with a clear plastic mask over his face to protect a broken nose he suffered in practice last month, put his team back on top with a layup with 56.7 seconds to go.

But Garff again gave Davis the lead, 46-45, with two free throws nine seconds later.

Then it was Mordue's turn again, and he gave the Vikings a 47-46 edge with two free throws of his own with 40.2 seconds remaining.

Funk hit one free throw to make it 48-46 with 27.8 seconds left and, after Davis missed a 3-point attempt, Funk then hit two more critical foul shots to give Viewmont a four-point lead, 50-46, with 12.8 ticks on the clock.

Whicker buried a 3-pointer with time running out, slashing the margin to 50-49, but Weston Taylor drained two foul shots to make it 52-49 with 1.3 seconds left and the Darts' last-gasp shot from barely inside midcourt caromed off the backboard and glanced off the rim to end it.

"I was proud of how they matured in that they held their belief they were gonna still win, even though the lead had dissipated," Viewmont coach Jeff Emery said.

Mordue led the Vikings with 14 points and also grabbed five rebounds, while Lewis Johnson added 10 points and six rebounds before fouling out. Funk, Taylor and Jared Stringham finished with seven points apiece for Viewmont (11-5, 5-1), and Chandler Cox scored six more. Stringham also contributed five rebounds, and Taylor had four steals.

"We had some people foul out, so you've gotta step up in that moment," Mordue said. "I've gotten used to (the mask) now and it's something I don't worry about."

Garff scored a game-high 16 points for Davis, while Whicker had 13. Rigby chipped in with seven points and a game-high eight rebounds along with four steals. Josh Sanders scored six points and Redford finished with five as well as five boards for the Darts.

"We went through a little bit of an offensive slump the middle of the third quarter to really the middle of the fourth quarter," said Emery. "We were about eight minutes there where I look up and I said, 'Yeah, are we ever gonna score again?'

"But to the kids' credit, they hung in there. Davis makes the run, takes the lead, and every time they took the lead, we came down and executed and got a bucket (or free throws). And I thought that was huge because then Davis never had an opportunity to play with the lead with possession of the ball. ... Those were probably the biggest offensive possessions of the second half for us.

"This is the first time most all these guys have been through these wars. Johnson played a little bit last year, the second half of the year when he came back from his injury, and Stringham played some, but nobody else played at 7 o'clock at all last year," Emery said. "So every one of these pressure experiences is new for them. And I have to keep reminding myself of that."

Then again, Funk's been preparing for this gritty experience ever since he picked up a basketball.

