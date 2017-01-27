BYU gymnastics came up short against Boise State, 196.400 to 193.550, at the Gem State Invitational on Friday night.

“The girls didn't deliver,” BYU head coach Guard Young said. “It wasn’t just one person—it was a group effort. If you had a good set and a good dismount, you were going to get a good score.”

Jill van Mierlo earned a season-high 9.900 on beam, while two freshmen added career highs on the same event. Hannah Miller posted a 9.800 and Briana Pearson scored a 9.750.

BYU began the night on uneven bars, earning a 48.850. Team captain Brittni Hawes led the team with a 9.850, while Jessie Westergard scored a 9.775. Natasha Trejo and Mackenzie Douglas each posted a 9.750. Boise State ended the rotation on top with a score of 49.050.

In the second rotation, the Cougars moved to vault and recorded a 48.550. Douglas earned a team-high 9.825, and freshmen Shannon Hortman and Lauren Love added a 9.750 and 9.700, respectively. The Broncos maintained their lead, 98.525 to 97.400.

Three BYU gymnasts tied for the team’s highest floor score en route to a 47.600 on the event. Douglas, Pearson and Trejo earned a 9.750. Falls on floor proved costly for the Cougars as Boise State extended its lead, 147.700 to 145.000.

BYU ended the night on a higher note in the final rotation on beam with a 48.550. In addition to van Mierlo’s season high and Miller and Pearson’s career highs, Hortman also posted a 9.750 on beam. Boise State took home the victory with a final score of 196.400 to 193.550.

The Cougars continue their four-game road trip with a stop in Logan to compete against Utah State on Friday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m. MST.