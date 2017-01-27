The Westminster men’s basketball team continued its winning ways with an 80-75 win at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs on Friday night in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference tilt.

Westminster (10-6, 10-4 RMAC) has now won five-straight games to match its longest RMAC winning streak since rejoining the league last season.

The Griffins trailed most of the night, including never leading in the first half. UCCS (8-12, 7-8 RMAC) used a 13-2 run in five minutes of the first half to reach its largest lead of the game at 26-14 with 8:12 to play in the opening half. Westminster countered with 10-straight points and tied the game at 30-30 on a Travis Devashrayee jumper in the final minute before the home team took a 33-30 lead into halftime.

It wasn’t until a Zerrion Payton three at the 14:06 mark of the second half that the Griffins took a lead. The teams traded leads for the following eight minutes before Westminster got six points from Casey Evans during a 12-2 run that had the lead at 70-61 with 2:27 to play.

The Griffins were able to overcome a trio of late threes from the Mountain Lions by shooting 8-of-10 at the foul line in the final 90 seconds to secure the win.

Westminster shot 43.8 percent from the field on the night and overcame 4-of-13 from beyond the arc by converting 20-of-23 at the foul line. The Griffins committed only eight turnovers and scored 14 points from 13 offensive rebounds.

Only six players scored in the game for the Griffins, but five of those went for double figures. Dayon Goodman led the team with 19 points on 8-of-15 shooting with a pair of blocked shots and three rebounds. Evans added 18 points and four steals.

UCCS shot 48.5 percent from the field and made nine 3-pointers. The Griffins forced 13 turnovers and turned them into 16 points. UCCS had a 39-28 edge in rebounds.

The Griffin bench contributed 31 points as Devashrayee and Mason Smith scored 15 and 10, respectively. Smith also led the team with six rebounds.

Justin Smith finished with 22 points to lead the Mountain Lions.

Westminster maintains its spot in fourth place in the RMAC standings as it travels to Denver to face MSU Denver on Saturday at 7 p.m. MST. That game will be broadcast live on the RMAC Network.