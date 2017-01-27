The Westminster women’s basketball team fell behind early and never made a run as it fell at University of Colorado Colorado Springs, 70-44, on Friday night in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play.

Westminster (7-11, 5-9 RMAC) was outscored, 20-9, in the first quarter and never got back within double digits the rest of the night. UCCS (14-7, 11-4 RMAC) used a 12-0 run to close the opening quarter and start the next to take the decisive lead.

It was a tough shooting night for the Griffins as they managed just 15 baskets and finished with a season-low 24.2 percent field goal percentage. UCCS shot 40.0 percent and had a 47-38 edge on the glass. Westminster was 6-of-29 from beyond the arc and committed 17 turnovers.

Janessa Aukward was the only Griffin to score in double figures as she notched 16 points off the bench. Her second double-digit scoring effort of the season came on 5-of-16 shooting with three makes from 3-point range.

Lancee Whetman added eight points, while Aubrie Vale, Sydnee Taylor and Sicilee Williams scored five points apiece.

UCCS controlled the inside area as it outscored the Griffins, 24-8, in the paint, and the Mountain Lions added 24 points from turnovers.

Madi Gaibler led the home side with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Westminster is back in action on Saturday when it faces MSU Denver at 5 p.m. MST. That game will be broadcast live on the RMAC Network.