PROVO — The Smith Fieldhouse has held some great volleyball matches over the years, but few as entertaining and as well-played as the one Friday night. In the end, it was the No. 3-ranked BYU men's volleyball team coming up just short, however, losing in five sets to No. 7 UC Irvine (25-23, 28-26, 32-34, 21-25, 12-15.)

The Anteaters got off to an early two sets to none lead, marking the first time for the Cougars to incur such a deficit at home since a 2013 match against UCLA. The Cougars fought back to take that match against the Bruins four years ago, and almost replicated that feat on Thursday.

With BYU's usually raucous home crowd slightly stunned, the Cougars fought back to take what proved to be an incredibly hard-fought third set, by both sides.

After falling behind 19-16, the Cougars rallied to tie things at 19-19 after a kill by Jake Langlois.

The two teams then battled back and forth, up until the Cougars earned another set point, up 33-32. It was then when Ben Patch, Miki Jauhiainen and Brenden Sander combined for the block that put the crowd into a frenzy, with Patch rounding the court in a half sprint, giving out a yell.

The momentum gained in the third set didn't carry over into the fourth, at least initially, for the Cougars with the Anteaters jumping out to an early 4-1 lead, eventually stretching the lead to 9-5.

But again the Cougars wouldn't go away.

Chipping and crawling its way back, BYU finally caught UC Irvine at 11-11. From there the Cougars took off, once again building momentum until Langlois closed things out with two straight kills.

"I was proud of them. I don't ever want to take that away from these guys," said BYU coach Shawn Olmstead. "They fought. They battled. But I believe we sort of let it slip away in the first two ... but to respond when it could have been just as easy to forget (it.) They showed some grit and some heart."

However, Olmstead didn't take much solace in coming up just short, despite doing as such against a very good UC Irvine team.

"We've got to figure out why we did not show heart and determination in the first two sets. That's what we've got to figure out," Olmstead said.

In the fifth set the Cougars once again fell behind early — this time incurring an 8-4 deficit, which it closed to 8-7 before the Anteaters again established control. Serving errors ultimately proved the difference in the pivotal fifth set. Frontline players Patch and Sander were the biggest culprits, combining for 17 of the Cougars' 25 total service errors.

Overall Langlois led the Cougars with a team-high 17 kills. Sander added 15 with Patch another 14. Irvine was led by Tamir Hershko, who had a game-high 19 kills.

With the loss BYU falls to 6-2 overall and 2-1 in Mountain-Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) play. The Cougars will again host UC Irvine on Saturday.