OGDEN — You again?

Forgive the Weber State Wildcats and Idaho State Bengals if that was the prevailing sentiment going into Friday’s game at the Dee Events Center. See, they also saw each other Wednesday night in Pocatello, where the two teams completed a suspended game from Jan. 7.

Turns out the Wildcats had a pretty nice week, winning Wednesday’s game by 12 and following it up with a 96-74 blowout on Friday.

The win puts WSU (12-7 overall; 7-1 Big Sky Conference) in fine position atop the conference standings and sets the Wildcats up for a well-earned home stretch during which — including Friday’s game — they’ll play three in a row and five of their next seven. This follows a long road stretch when they played at North Dakota, Northern Colorado and at ISU to complete the game that was suspended earlier this month thanks to a leaky roof at Holt Arena.

“We stayed in four different hotels in four different nights just trying to get from one place to the other,” Wildcats’ coach Randy Rahe said.

Rahe said after he and the ‘Cats got back to Ogden following their Jan. 25 win at Northern Colorado, he got his players together and challenged them to overcome whatever fatigue they might be feeling with an extra measure of toughness.

“We might be a little tired,” Rahe said. “But we’re not going to allow that to slow us down.”

If Friday’s win is any indication, the ‘Cats did indeed rise to Rahe’s challenge.

Senior Jeremy Senglin hit four 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 24 points and true freshman Jerrick Harding came off the bench to score a career-high 22 points.

Senior Kyndahl Hill had a busy night, that’s for sure. He finished with 12 points, five rebounds, four assists, two blocked shots and two steals to help the ‘Cats win their third straight.

Idaho State (3-17, 1-7) was led by senior Ethan Telfair, a shifty point guard out of Coney Island, New York. He wound up with 21 points while going 8 for 23 from the field. Seven-foot center Novak Topalovic finished with 14 points to go along with 10 rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot.

It seemed as though WSU was almost toying with the Bengals. The ‘Cats went into halftime with a 45-36 lead, and ISU eventually cut the lead to 45-43 early in the second half.

But that’s when WSU went on a tear, racing out to a 62-48 lead sparked by Senglin, who scored 10 points and hit a pair of 3s after halftime.

There were definitely no secrets between the two teams going into Friday’s contest. Having already played just three days earlier, the ‘Cats felt they knew exactly what the Bengals would do, and conversely, ISU knew what Weber’s game plan would be.

“They know what you’re going to do, we know what they’re going to do,” Senglin said. “Our coaches harped on us (saying), ‘As long as we go hard, they can’t stop that.’”

Regarding that very thing, Rahe said he didn’t even have his guys practice during the off day. After all, there was really no need for much preparation time.

“We came in and watched a little film and got (the players) the heck out of here so we could get some rest and heal up,” Rahe said. “It’s a little weird (playing a team twice in three days) but once the ball tips up all the weirdness goes away.”

Perhaps it was that bit of rest that helped spark Harding — a 6-foot-1 guard out of Wichita, Kansas — to have the best game of his young career. During Wednesday’s game he collided with ISU’s Geno Luzcando, the Bengals’ second-leading scorer.

Luzcando missed Friday’s game with a concussion, but Harding, who came away from the collision with eight stitches, was good to go.

Harding wound up scoring 18 of his 22 points in the second half, all with a bandage above his right eye.

WSU’s next game is Feb. 2 vs. Southern Utah.