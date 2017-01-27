We challenged them at practice and then I challenged them at halftime very directly. I said 'You will come out of the game if I don’t see you be 10 times more aggressive than you started the game.'

LEHI — The message from Pleasant Grove coach Randy McAllister to his players at halftime on Friday night was pretty clear — get after it or get benched.

McAllister hadn’t been pleased with his team’s third-quarter performances in the previous four region games, and with a nine-point halftime lead against Lehi, he really didn’t want to see another ho-hum third quarter.

"We challenged them at practice and then I challenged them at halftime very directly. I said 'You will come out of the game if I don’t see you be 10 times more aggressive than you started the game,'” said McAllister.

The threat must’ve resonated with his players, and Lehi felt the brunt of that determination.

Pleasant Grove came out and scored on 10 of its first 11 possessions after halftime, outscoring Lehi by a whopping 23 points in the third as it rolled to a convincing 75-46 victory.

Both teams came into the game tied for second place in Region 4 with 4-1 records, but Friday’s game leaves little doubt who Lone Peak’s biggest threat is for the region title.

Friday was the second straight blowout win for Pleasant Grove since losing in heartbreaking fashion to Lone Peak last week.

“They’ve got a little chip, and feel like they shouldn’t have that one blemish. That showed in practice since the Lone Peak game, showed in the Herriman game (on Tuesday) and it showed tonight,” said McAllister.

Matt Van Komen led Pleasant Grove with 16 points, while Casey Brown and David Peterson each added 10.

The Vikings shot 52 percent from the field — including 58 in the second half — while it also limited Lehi to just 28 percent shooting.

It took Pleasant Grove a while to get going offensively, though.

It went scoreless in the last four minutes of the first quarter but somehow still led 8-7, and then was only marginally better in the second quarter leading just 21-17 with 1:16 remaining in the half.

“It’s really hard to come out of the gate and get up big on a team in our region. The teams are well-coached, they’ve scouted you, they know what you’re trying to do for the most part, and it takes time to make adjustments,” said McAllister.

Pleasant Grove closed the half on a 7-2 run in the final minute to open up a 28-19 halftime lead, and that momentum spilled into annihilation in the third quarter.

Leading 62-30 after three, the Vikings twice stretched it to 36 points in the fourth quarter, but ultimately came up a bit short on besting its 36-point victory over Salem Hills earlier this season.