SALT LAKE CITY — Multiple TRAX trains were halted Friday night, causing commuter delays after an overhead wire fell onto a train downtown.

Nobody was hurt on the impacted train at 350 N. Main, a block south of the Courthouse Station, though all passengers were removed within a few minutes, said UTA spokesman Remi Barron. The agency first reported the incident shortly before 8 p.m.

Barron later confirmed an additional power line had come down at 150 S. 400 West. The wires came down as a result of power surges, he said.

A bus bridge was put in place for both directions of the Red Line between the 900 East Station and the Ballpark Station; for both directions of the Blue Line from the Salt Lake Central Station to the Ballpark Station; and for both directions of the Green Line from the Jackson/Euclid Station to the Ballpark Station.

UTA said on Twitter that commuters should plan for delays. Full service in downtown Salt Lake was not expected to be restored until Saturday morning.