The Anaheim Ducks announced on Friday that they have signed goaltender Ryan Faragher to a one-year, two-way contract.

Faragher was loaned to the Ducks on Thursday and reassigned to the Grizzlies on Friday after signing.

“Faragher is one of our leaders on and off the ice,” said Grizzlies head coach and General Manager Tim Branham. “He is very deserving of this contract and has done very well here in Utah.”

He earned his 50th career win in Wednesday night’s 6-2 win over Wichita and is 44-30-9 in the last three seasons with the Grizzlies.

Faragher went 24-13-4 with Utah last year with a 2.33 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. He returned to the Utah lineup following an injury and a call-up to the Ducks AHL affiliate in San Diego on Jan. 14, and has led Utah to a 4-1 record to start the second half of the season.

The 26-year-old goaltender started the season on an ECHL contract with Utah after being under contract with the Ducks organization for the first two seasons of his career. He went 53-34-8 in two seasons.

Troy Redmann will start in goal Friday for the Grizzlies on a scheduled night off for Faragher when Utah hosts Tulsa on KMYU TV and ESPN 700.

The Grizzlies are in their fourth season as Anaheim’s ECHL affiliate.