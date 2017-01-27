Senior Jacob Sullivan won the lone victory for the Cougars as BYU fell to Harvard, 6-1, at the Murr Center Tennis Courts on Friday afternoon.

"I thought we did everything right in our preparation; Harvard just played better than us today," BYU head coach Brad Pearce said. "On the bright side, we were getting better as the matches progressed. I anticipate that we'll be more acclimated tomorrow against Cornell and we'll perform better."

BYU (2-2) dropped the doubles point for the first time this season as Harvard (3-1) recorded decisive wins at first and second doubles. Sullivan and John Pearce fell 6-2 to the Crimson’s Brian Yeung and Kenny Tao before Jeremy Bourgeois and Matthew Pearce lost their match to Sebastian Beltrame and Jean Thirouin, 6-3.

The Cougars struggled to bounce back in singles as Harvard picked up five-consecutive straight-set victories. Bourgeois came up short at No. 1 singles after a 6-4, 6-4 loss to Beltrame. Tao defeated Keaton Cullimore, 6-2, 6-1, before Thirouin clinched the win for the Crimson over John Pearce, 6-1, 6-3, at fourth singles.

Sullivan put up a fight to send his match into three sets before falling to Andy Zhou, 6-3, 3-6, 0-1(4), in the No. 5 singles slot.

BYU takes on its second Ivy League opponent, Cornell, on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 4 p.m. EST, at the Murr Center Tennis Courts.

