Fresh off a 92-81 win on Thursday night, Utah Valley continues Western Athletic Conference play at home on Saturday night against league leader New Mexico State. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. Saturday's game will be a blackout game. Fans are encouraged to wear black to the game.

New Mexico State (19-2, 6-0) holds the nation's second-longest win streak at 17 games behind only Gonzaga (21). The Aggies have also won 18 straight WAC games.

The Wolverines hold a 7-2 record at the UCCU Center this season. UVU's only setbacks at home include an 80-79 overtime setback to in-state rival Utah State (Dec. 10) and a 70-61 loss to Chicago State (Jan. 12).

Kenneth Ogbe and Conner Toolson each scored 17 points and Brandon Randolph helped with 15 to lead the Utah Valley University men's basketball team to a 92-81 win over UT Rio Grande Valley on Thursday night at the UCCU Center. Jordan Poydras and Zach Nelson were also in double figures with 12 points apiece. Poydras also dished out a season-high seven assists. UVU knocked down 10 shots from long range in the win.

Toolson leads the Wolverines in scoring at 14.2 points per game. Junior forward Isaac Neislon ranks second on the team in scoring at 11.4 points a contest and leads the team on the boards, pulling down nearly 10 rebounds a game. Randolph leads the team in assists, averaging 4.6 helpers a game.

Neilson ranks in the top 35 nationally in both rebounds per game and offensive boards per game. The junior forward ranks 22nd nationally at 3.50 offensive rebounds per game. He also ranks 35th in the country in rebounds per game at 9.6.

Utah Valley is the fifth-fastest team in the nation according to KenPom.com at 76.6 possessions per 40 minutes. The Citadel (82.4) is ranked as the No. 1 tempo team in the nation, followed by Savannah State (81.0), Marshall (78.7) and BYU (77.0). UVU is fifth, followed by Lipscomb (76.5), Wyoming (76.0), Central Michigan (75.9), Green Bay (75.5), Kentucky (75.3) and UCLA (75.2). The Wolverines rank ninth nationally in average possession length at 14.4 seconds a possession.

Saturday's game against New Mexico State will be televised live on UVUtv and the WAC Digital Network. Brandon Crow and Matt Peterson will be on the call for the UVUtv/WDN broadcast. The game will also be broadcast live on ESPN 960 AM radio with Jim McCulloch and Holton Hunsaker handling the play-by-play and color duties. A live stream of the radio broadcast will be available through ESPN960sports.com and also through the ESPN 960 app, which is available for both iPhone and Android.

New Mexico State heads into Saturday's matchup against Utah Valley with an 19-2 overall record. The Aggies have rattled off 17 straight wins, marking the second-longest active win streak in the nation behind Gonzaga's 21 game win streak. NMSU's lone setbacks this season include a 64-61 loss at Colorado State and a 72-59 loss at New Mexico. The Aggies hold a 6-2 road record and hold a six-game road win streak. New Mexico State most recently picked up its 18th straight WAC win with a 71-56 victory at Seattle U on Thursday night. Senior guard Ian Baker recorded the third double-double of his career with 19 points and a career-high 11 rebounds. Junior forward Jemerrio Jones notched his seventh double-double of the season with 16 points and 10 boards. Baker leads the team in scoring at 15.2 points per game, while Jones leads the team in rebounding at 5.8 boards a contest. New Mexico State averages 77.9 points per game while limiting opponents to a 65.6 points per game average.

Utah Valley and New Mexico State meet on the basketball hardwood for just the seventh time on Saturday night. NM State holds an all-time 5-1 advantage over the Wolverines. Utah Valley's lone win in the series was a 66-61 overtime victory on Feb. 27, 2014. The win secured UVU the 2014 WAC regular season title. Since the win in 2014, Utah Valley has dropped four straight to the Aggies. UVU is 1-2 all-time against NM State in Orem.

ESPN SportsCenter anchor Kevin Connors is back at it again. The Wolverines received the ESPN anchor's Star of the Night following UVU's 114-101 win over rival BYU in Provo on Nov. 26. He has now sent a special video message for Wolverine fans that will be played on the video screens prior to UVU's tip against New Mexico State on Saturday night.

Utah Valley's coaches will be wearing blue puzzle piece pins on their lapels on Saturday night to support the Coaches Powering Forward for Autism benefitting Autism Speaks. The program was created in 2014 after NCAA Coaches Pat Skerry and Tom Herrion embarked on a mission to raise awareness of autism. Today, nearly 300 coaches and their staffs support individuals living with autism through the Coaches Powering Forward for Autism Campaign. UVU athletics will be accommodating unique requests so that those with sensory needs can be met. There will be a space on Saturday night for individuals to experience the game with less noise, and a room set aside for those who need a break. Also, noise cancelling headphones will be available. Additionally, to raise awareness for autism, 13 attendees will be recorded as honorary team members on the roster and included in some halftime on-court activities. UVU is one of the nation's leaders in autism research. The school is currently constructing a new autism center, which is now under construction.

Jason Erickson works in the communications office at the Utah Valley University athletic department. For more information on Wolverine athletics, visit WolverineGreen.com.