TAYLORSVILLE — Police in Utah arrested a fugitive wanted for attempted murder in Nevada early Friday.

North Las Vegas police first warned Utah officials about 35-year-old Ronnie Withers, who they believed might have been heading to Utah.

Withers' cousin tipped police officers that he was in the Millcreek area overnight, according to Lt. Brian Lohrke with the Unified Police Department.

Officers spotted Withers' van near 4500 South and State Street and attempted a traffic stop.

Withers fled and police pursued him. He eventually stopped the van at 2080 West and 4700 South in Taylorsville, where he barricaded himself inside the van and threatened to harm himself.

Lohrke said police were aware ahead of time that Withers had access to weapons, so they used "a lot of restraint" in the situation. Officers eventually used tear gas to get him out of the van and a K-9 to drag him to a safe spot.

Withers was taken to a hospital and will be booked into the Salt Lake County Jail after treatment, Lohrke said.

Withers was wanted in connection with the stabbing of his ex-girlfriend in North Las Vegas Jan. 24, the Las Vegas Sun reported. The woman was critically injured in the stabbing.