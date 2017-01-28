I notice David Folland is one of your frequent letter writers. I think I’m on the same Folland journey; we just call it a different name. I feel I do all I can to preserve clean water, air, land and other environmental features, with four caveats. Will Folland acknowledge that:

1) The U.S. is 6 percent or less of the world’s land mass;

2) The term “climate change” is ambiguous and what he really means is “man-made global warming”;

3) Nearly 1 billion people have no electricity, but heat and cook with wood, dung or other burning material;

4) Consensus is not evidence and real scientific findings stand on their own.

There is one disclaimer that we have to maintain — a reasonable economy — so that my grandchildren who are starting life, careers and family can succeed.

T. G. Mahas

Salt Lake City