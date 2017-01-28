Donald Trump recently said, "We should have kept the oil in Iraq … In the old days, when we won a war, to the victor belonged the spoils.”

These are the words of the most powerful man on earth. It goes beyond bitter partisanship to realize this is clearly a slap in the face to our brave men and women who served and lost their lives in Iraq. Two of my sons served in the Iraq War. It tells them that it's all about monetary gain and that there is absolutely nothing wrong with America being the world's bully if it wants to be. This is not the way I was raised to think of the country in which I live.

Dennis Kostecki

Sausalito, California