Apple CEO Tim Cook and Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch met Friday to talk tech.

Hatch tweeted out an image of the two meeting together. He emailed a statement to USA Today championing Cook and the country's tech industry for helping foster innovation.

Great to see my good friend @tim_cook this morning to talk tech priorities in the 115th Congress. https://t.co/LFifHUDvuH #utpol #tech pic.twitter.com/sWCK8tY7wz — Senator Hatch Office (@SenOrrinHatch) January 27, 2017

"During today’s meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook, we discussed ways to grow the economy and our tech industry, as well as his recent visit with me in Utah,” Hatch wrote in a statement to USA Today. “Given the issues I work on as chairman of the Senate Republican High-Tech Task Force, it’s especially useful to listen to innovators like Tim.”

Hatch and Cook previously met last September during Hatch's tech tour. He asked Cook questions about the tech industry at a question and answer session at the Grand America.