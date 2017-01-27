Luis Silva is rejoining Real Salt Lake.

The organization announced Friday that the midfielder/forward has re-signed with RSL. Silva played for Real Salt Lake during the second half of the 2015 MLS season, then spent the past year playing for Tigres UANL in Mexico’s Liga MX.

“We are excited to have Luis back,” RSL general manager Craig Waibel said in a statement. “He’s a talented player that we loved having here and during that time, he fit in very well with the organization. He can play multiple positions and brings another dimension to the attacking front.”

Silva first came to RSL in a trade with D.C. United in mid-July 2015. He played 10 games, with seven starts, during the 2015 season.