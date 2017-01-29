The post-inaugural women’s march was national news. Yet, beyond the headline there’s a far more significant women's march taking place in contemporary American life.

The strides aren’t captured on camera, but they’re most certainly seen in the rising levels of female educational attainment, increasing employment advancement and expanded philanthropic involvement.

To be clear, American life is not free of flaws for women. And each woman’s experience is individual. Yet today’s trends suggest that, as a whole, American women are marching in an optimistic direction that will require men, private industry and policymakers to keep pace.

Indeed, for the first time in American history more women than men in the U.S. are college graduates. Additionally, women now earn more than 60 percent of associate’s degrees, about 57 percent of bachelor’s degrees and nearly 60 percent of all master’s degrees. Women are about even with men in terms of doctoral degree attainment.

In short, women are advancing in education at levels that likely would have seemed unthinkable in past epochs of the United States. And higher educational attainment will bring benefits both in the home and in the workforce.

These gains in education — which will have long-term transformative effects on society in the coming decades — are also occurring as an increasing percentage of men are withdrawing from higher education and, in some cases, the workforce as well.

Meanwhile, for women an increase in education has correlated with higher levels of workforce participation, and, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, women today occupy about half of all management and professional positions.

That’s not to say there aren’t still significant disparities between men and women in terms of executive positions and pay. There are. But, if recent trends are any indicator, the status quo is changing.

Shifts in educational attainment have already accompanied dramatic changes in labor markets. The U.S. Department of Labor, for example, forecasts that nearly 95 percent of all new jobs added between 2014 and 2024 will be in service sectors that encompass occupations historically associated with women. And early indicators suggest men are reluctant to pursue these jobs.

As women earn more they are also giving back. Women, it turns out, give at higher rates than similarly situated men. One study cited by The Wall Street Journal found that “baby-boomer and older women gave 89 percent more to charity than men their age, and women in the top 25 percent of permanent income gave 156 percent more than men in that same category.”

Of course, as with any societal boon, there are inevitable costs. As The Economist put it, many women in full-time employment are still “forced to choose between motherhood and careers. … Mothers with partners earn less and single mothers much less. The cost of motherhood is particularly steep for fast-track women.”

What’s more, life can quickly lose elan for women and men while they juggle the complicated tasks of work, community responsibilities, social obligations, child-rearing and household chores — the last of which are still overwhelmingly shouldered by women in two-worker households. There's no denying many women today are confronted with at times overwhelming obligations.

Some make the decision to commit entirely to work. Others decide to focus entirely on their family and raising children — a choice society should never view as anything less than noble. Some women faced with economic realities, or even family tragedies, enter the workforce to provide for themselves and others. Many strive for a balance.

For now, with a focus on education, an increasing number of women are striding forward both in the home and in the workforce. Men would do well to keep pace.