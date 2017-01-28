Over the past few years, Utah has received a great deal of national attention for its efforts to combat homelessness.

Much of the good work has taken place at the city and county level, so it’s encouraging to see measures to help the homeless receive top priority by the state’s leaders in the current legislative session. Both Gov. Gary Herbert and Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes have rightly received plaudits for focusing their recent speeches at the start of the legislative session on helping the homeless.

Apart from pointing to Utah’s successes during his State of the State address on Wednesday, Gov. Herbert spent time emphasizing the need to tackle “two of the very deep and shadowy valleys in our state’s current landscape: drug addiction and homelessness.”

Two days earlier, Speaker Hughes made it clear that the Legislature is willing to augment local efforts on homelessness, although he expressed some concern that municipalities are often looking for a blank check. “We will have every one of those dollars accounted for,” he told the Legislature on Monday. He reiterated this positions once again on Thursday during his meeting with the the joint Deseret News-KSL Editorial Board.

No one should minimize the importance of holding elected officials accountable for their use of taxpayer dollars, yet the state should also take seriously Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdam’s proposal to use extra Medicaid expansion funds to combat homelessness rather than wait for the Trump administration to weigh in on the federal waiver necessary to allow Utah to pursue its broader expansion plan.

Last year, Mayor McAdams made the case that money spent to help the homeless is pennies on the dollar compared to the cost of arresting people and putting them in jail, and that it’s time to make “a philosophical shift to treatment instead of incarceration.”

His thesis is worth pursuing.

Properly treating the homeless and providing them with a real opportunity to integrate into society rather than simply putting them behind bars, is a more humane, and potentially a more effective means of solving one of Utah’s pressing problems. The Medicaid dollars should be viewed as a potential fit for that approach.

Homelessness continues to exist, and it will require dedicated commitment and innovative solutions to help those in need. So far, those solutions have been coming from the local level, and Speaker Hughes and other state lawmakers are wise to support them rather than find excuses to avoid greater state involvement. Indeed, Speaker Hughes got it right when he said that state and local governments are “partners in this.”

We are hopeful that, in light of the emphasis on this issue from both Gov. Herbert and Speaker Hughes, the Legislature this year will step up and fulfill its end of the partnership.