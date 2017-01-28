Bells on Temple Square is currently accepting audition applications for male handbell ringers. Applications will be accepted through Feb. 14.

Candidates for Bells on Temple Square must meet the following criteria: male between the ages of 20-45, live within 100 miles of Temple Square in Salt Lake City, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in good standing and have expertise in bell ringing or instrumental skills.

To download an application, visit motab.org/about/bells/auditions. Completed forms should be emailed to Leanna Willmore at leanna.willmore@gmail.com or mailed to Mormon Tabernacle Choir, 50 N. West Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah 84150. Applications will not be accepted in person.

Call 801-240-3221, email Willmore or visit motab.org/about/bells for more information.