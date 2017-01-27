SALT LAKE CITY — A man who punched a boy who was throwing rocks, leaving the 12-year-old with a broken jaw, has been sentenced to jail.

Andrew Scott Ross, 27, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a reduced charge of child abuse, a class A misdemeanor. The charge was originally filed as a second-degree felony. He was sentenced the same day to a year in jail with credit for 33 days he had already served.

Ross confronted two boys, ages 11 and 12, who were throwing rocks down a hill by homes near Kearns High School on Sept. 16, charging documents state.

The boys "apologized and tried to explain that they were sorry and told the male that they weren't throwing them at the houses," according to the charges.

Ross then punched the 12-year-old boy in the jaw and went back inside, charges state. The boy's jaw was broken in two places and had to be wired shut, according to police. The boy later identified Ross from a police photo lineup.

Ross had just been released from prison on Aug. 30, according to court records.

Ross was also charged Aug. 25 with misdemeanor drug and drug paraphernalia possession for alleged offenses stemming from November 2015. He accepted a plea deal in the case earlier this month.

Ross' criminal history in Utah includes convictions for attempted kidnapping, attempted robbery, criminal mischief and theft of services.