SALT LAKE CITY — Thursday offered proof that things are changing for the Utah Jazz, and not just because their win secured the franchise’s first-ever regular-season sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Not only did the Jazz get their first All-Star selection since before management decided to start from scratch by trading away Deron Williams, but the team also got kudos for being the more experienced team on the court.

Hours before leading Utah to a 96-88 win over the Lakers with a 24-point performance, Gordon Hayward was named to the Western Conference All-Star team thanks to the coaches’ vote.

“He deserves it. He really deserves it,” Jazz center Rudy Gobert said. “He’s one of the guys you can say really deserves it. So, I’m glad that we have at least one guy to represent us and I’m excited for the future, too.”

“It feels good. It feels rewarding with all the work I’ve put in,” Hayward said of his selection in his seventh NBA season. “I wouldn’t have got there without my teammates, without my coaches, the fans. So I really appreciate all of them and I’m pretty happy.”

Although the Jazz still haven’t made it back to the playoffs since 2012, this selection could be seen as a tip of the hat to both Hayward and to a Utah organization that’s on the rise.

“Obviously if our record’s flipped (18-30 instead of 30-18), it’s probably a different story,” Jazz small forward Joe Ingles said. “I think he’s probably been in that (situation) the last couple of years. He’s probably had a chance to make it, but not having a winning record or not a great record obviously doesn’t help. He’s obviously thankful that he’s got a good team around him. Obviously, he’s the biggest piece that has got us to where we are right now.”

What the Jazz did in Thursday’s game — close out the Lakers in the final minutes after a big lead was whittled down to four — was what caught the attention of L.A. coach Luke Walton.

Walton wants his young players to emulate the more experienced — does that sound right after this rebuild? — Jazz team that has been doing well for the most part in winning games it should and ending strong.

“Twenty-eight to whatever it was on the free throws (28-13) is really a big part of where they got separation,” said Walton, who complained about officiating in Utah earlier this season.

“But,” he continued, “that’s a really good team over there. They execute. They’ve been together for two, three, four years now where they went through the hard times we’re going through now. And you can see they don’t get rattled now. They make those plays at the end of games now.”

It’s been a long process, considering the Jazz already have more wins now (30) than they did in Tyrone Corbin’s last season (25) as Utah’s head coach in 2013-14.

Snyder has his theory on why Utah is closing out better this year.

“I think it’s a combination of things,” he said. “One, I think the emphasis we have had on the way that we win. We win by defending late, by defensive rebounding, keeping people off the foul line late, that gets us stops and that’s probably the foundation of what we need to do.”

Snyder didn’t stop there.

“I think additionally, our guys have matured, the guys that we’ve had have matured, and they’ve improved. Rudy is making free throws, everybody kind of has their own (story). Rodney (Hood) is more confident, can’t say enough about Gordon,” Snyder continued.

“And then you inject the guys that we added. Joe Johnson who’s won games for us late, George Hill who goes into the game and hits a three late when we need it, Boris (Diaw) obviously his poise (and) savvy. So I think the veterans, the quote-unquote young guys, they have just improved in understanding and we have worked on the execution side.”

The Jazz, who had played five games in seven nights were given Friday off from practice in hopes that it would help the team be ready for a fun matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies. Memphis is 2.5 games behind the Jazz in the playoff standings.

“I don’t think we are playing real well right now,” Snyder admitted. “Frankly, it’s not surprising given the amount of games we have played recently, reintegrating certain players. Like every week there is a new guy that is able to play. I think what that does is it really affects your rhythm.”

