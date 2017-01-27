SALT LAKE CITY — Utah ended an impressive run of point production in Thursday night’s 73-67 loss to 10th-ranked Oregon. The outcome ended a streak of five consecutive games where the Utes scored 82 or more points.

The Ducks, however, were primed to put a halt to it. They entered the game giving up an average of 62.7 points per game, lowest in the Pac-12.

“They go into their three-quarters defense and you can’t really go fast against that type of defense,” said Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak. “There was a pace we were looking for, that came when we got stops, and I think we were a little more effective when that actually happened. They’re a great defensive team — on dead balls and rebounds — they force you to slow down.”

Besides having their scoring streak snapped, Utah also failed to keep a five-game run of shooting at least 54.8 percent from the field going. Oregon limited the Utes to 49.1 percent accuracy (27 of 55).

“I didn’t think we were on point at times of urgency, but again Oregon is the top defensive team in our conference and one of the best in the nation,” Krystkowiak said. “They have a lot of athletic guys, and you can’t simulate that in practice.”

The final statistics were similar to how Utah fared in a 66-56 loss at Arizona, another defensive-minded team. The Utes were 25 of 58 from the field in that setback on Jan. 5.

The loss to Oregon drops Utah to 14-6 overall, 5-3 in Pac-12 games, and 1-5 against top 25 teams this season.

“We had a lot of careless turnovers within their press,” said junior forward Kyle Kuzma, who led the Utes with 18 points and nine rebounds. “We have a young team, we just have to be poised and shake this off.”

Utah returns to action Saturday (5 p.m., P12N) at home against Oregon State (4-17, 0-8). The Beavers are the only team in the Pac-12 without a conference win. They’re coming off an 85-78 loss at Colorado Thursday and are giving up an average of 76.1 points per game in conference play.

It’s a promising opportunity for the Utes to fix shortcomings from the loss to Oregon. “I just think we didn’t do a good job offensively,” said Kuzma, who explained that the Utes stood around a lot of the time and didn’t really get going until the shot clock was at 10 seconds or less. “We were just really stagnant honestly, that was the biggest thing.”

Freshman guard Devon Daniels, who wound up with 11 points, noted that the Utes’ problems were two-fold. “I think it all started on defense, on offense as well. We stood around a lot, especially me,” he said. “I had a couple opportunities to get to the rack and I didn’t take them. I think we just didn’t play as hard and aggressive as we needed to on both ends.”

Oregon forward Dillion Brooks netted a game-high 19 points, making six of nine shots inside 3-point range. Teammate Jordan Bell was six of eight shooting, chipping in 15 points as the Ducks won their 17th consecutive game. Utah didn’t make it easy, however. There were nine lead changes and seven ties. “It was a great atmosphere,” said Oregon coach Dana Altman. “We were a little sluggish to start. We didn’t handle the last four minutes very well. But we found a way to win.”

EXTRA POINTS: Utah leads the all-time series with Oregon State 16-11. The Utes dropped the last meeting 71-69 in Corvallis last February . . . Sophomore forward Tres Tinkle, who leads the Beavers with 20.2 points per game, is sidelined indefinitely with a broken right wrist . . . Utah center David Collette had 10 points after missing two games while undergoing concussion protocol . . . The Utes will face Oregon and Oregon State on the road next month (Feb. 16-19).