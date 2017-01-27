SUMMIT PARK, Summit County — A large residence was fully engulfed in flames Friday afternoon in a community at the top of Parleys Canyon.

Aerial footage taken from KSL Chopper 5 about 4 p.m. showed a large home in Summit Park engulfed in flames.

Firefighters took a defensive stance soon after arriving, focusing on protecting nearby structures, said Patrick Harwood, battalion chief for Park City Fire District. Crews believe no victims were inside the structure, he said.

Crews were hosing the fire down from above using aerial ladders.

No details about the fire were immediately known. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

— Marc Giauque